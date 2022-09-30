Ok, so this thread is from a rando and on top of that, he’s Canadian and as our readers know, we typically do not cover randos because they could be anyone saying silly stuff …

And well, Canada.

HOWEVER.

The response to this thread explaining how the government is not to blame for inflation is incredibly entertaining so you KNOW we have to share it.

You’re welcome.

Inflation is not caused by government, but rather a lack thereof. It’s caused by unfettered capitalism & greed culture—where a CEO is duty-bound to feed the insatiable shareholder as much as possible. Your high grocery bill is going to record profits, not carbon tax.#greedflation — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 29, 2022

Eh, #Greedflation doesn’t really work as well as #Bidenflation.

We know, it’s just the magical Inflation Fairy! Yeah, that’s it.

He continued:

To add: all of the arguments I’ve seen are about carbon pricing on transport, heating the store, etc. These are Conservative taking points designed to confuse the ignorant into blaming the government for something caused by a *lack* of government regulation. — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 29, 2022

Pushing for more government to help with inflation … alrighty then.

And aww yes, it’s all a plot by conservatives to get people to blame the government but clearly we need more regulation or something.

Hey, we said he’s from Canada.

So in a way, I blame the government too. Not for carbon pricing though, for a lack of regulation on excessive and opportunistic profiting from basic human needs. — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 29, 2022

He blames the government for not being more overreaching.

K.

There’s a grain of truth to the argument that carbon pricing caused a rise in food prices (pun intended). But this is *before profits*. If profits were the same, and prices went up, I’d have to agree. But my point stands: profits are way up, *after* any effects of carbon pricing. — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 29, 2022

In case it needs to be clarified, the OP does not say, or even imply, that carbon pricing does not cause food prices to rise, despite this being how many are reading it. Of course it does, but it’s not even a majority of the reason for the increase. — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 29, 2022

So things would be better inflation-wise if the government was more controlling.

Yikes.

Unsurprising that most of the disagreement to this comes from accounts with libertarian or Bitcoin in the bio. A lot of people quoting Milton Friedman but conveniently leaving out the part where he says raising taxes is a way to balance government spending to avoid inflation. — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) September 30, 2022

Hey, at least he didn’t babble about MAGA, right?

And here I thought it was government that printed money and not private enterprise. — Casey de Jong (@CaseydeJong2) September 29, 2022

Crazy.

Care to make a bet on that prediction of "record profits"? No economist would agree with your statement. — Jason Sorens (@JasonSorens) September 30, 2022

I thought it was caused by the Federal Reserve printing excessive amounts of money and putting it in circulation. — Katie (@Kathy25507641) September 30, 2022

Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. Your silly diatribe notwithstanding there is a solution. Less government spending so less money and less government regulation so more goods. — Laughing Libertarian (@William16723077) September 30, 2022

You are so lost. — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) September 30, 2022

Something like that.

