Illinois congressman and future MSNBC correspondent, Adam Kinzinger, performed Olympic-level logic twisting, attempting to link ‘pro-lifers’ to support for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

You may be wondering what Ukraine and Putin have to do with American citizens who oppose the killing of unborn babies. The easiest explanation is that late-stage TDS results in cognitive dissonance.

Yes, the tweet is bad. Strap in, because this is about to get wild!

Here is what’s amazing. In Ukraine they appreciate life, in Russia Putin gives you a car (lada) for your son. But he won’t spend time appreciating your sacrifice. Keep this in mind “pro-lifers” https://t.co/BsyQG85QPb — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) October 2, 2022

Twitter took Kinzinger to task for his bizarre smear.

Ukraine appreciates life but Putin doesn't value life more than the worth of a car, so take that, those of you who try to value the life of an unborn child! pic.twitter.com/13W76fkInu — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 2, 2022

That was an impressive parsing of Kinzinger’s logic … and it still doesn’t make sense.

Dude, maybe go easy on the edibles when tweeting. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) October 2, 2022

We’re pretty sure he’d be more pleasant if this was the case.

Ok, grab your popcorn. This is the part where things really go off the rails.

WTF does any of this have to do with pro-lifers? We're not the ones who invaded Ukraine. Didn't you used to claim to be pro-life yourself? https://t.co/MzlqXAzYwy — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 2, 2022

It’s the obvious question. What does Putin’s war in Ukraine have to do with pro-lifers?

I’m pro life. But you all defend Putin for some reason https://t.co/5Z7uE71vQU — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) October 2, 2022

Given the choice between clarifying and doubling down, Kinzinger chose crazy.

Yes, Dan McLaughlin, of all people, defender of Putin.

This is a monumental lie, and you should apologize. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 2, 2022

Yeah, that’s not gonna happen. If you’ve witnessed Kinzinger’s Twitter exchanges, you know that he’s very sensitive to criticism, gets defensive, and doubles down on the insults.

You know, the kind of behavior Kinzinger would say is typical of Donald Trump. Maybe that’s why he’s so obsessed with the former president?

This is astonishingly accurate.

I know saying ridiculous things like this is a core part of your business model now, but this is pretty shameless even by your standards — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 2, 2022

Direct hit.

We told you it was crazy.

Tell your Twitter staffer to log off they’re clearly drunk and this is embarrassing — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 2, 2022

We’re pretty sure the Kinzinger staffers start drinking AFTER they read his tweets.

He really can’t help himself.

Adam Kinzinger is an odd duck. https://t.co/M6A4XlL7Ap — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 2, 2022

That’s putting it mildly.

Kinzinger has overdosed on leftist talking points. https://t.co/e8P8BMy58p — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 2, 2022

Does naloxone only work for fentanyl? Asking for a guy who thinks we love Putin.

Adam, It's rather clear that a lot of your commentary is now aimed more at getting retweets/cheers from certain sectors than serious discussion. Where has Dan ever defended Putin? Where have most pro-lifers? Why are you smearing people with falsehoods for retweets? https://t.co/Gi2RyIl9AQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 2, 2022

Welcome to intermission. Feel free to stretch your legs and get a refill at the concession stand.

Maybe he hasn’t. So why did he feel the need to engage? https://t.co/w6IU1pye09 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) October 2, 2022

Yep, he just replied ‘well, if he’s not a Putin-lover, why’d he respond to me?’ Wow.

You're a sitting member of the United States congress making accusations of a private citizen on a social media platform & your response is "Why would he engage with my accusations?" You can't be out of power fast enough. You dob't belong anywhere near constitutional authority — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2022

We sort of enjoy crazy here at Twitchy, but we’re not gonna miss him.

Maybe because your first tweet seemed to wrongly suggest pro-lifers as a group have been somehow defending Putin? — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 2, 2022

Yeah, that’s a pretty solid reason. Surely, at this point, Kinzinger will realize the error of his ways and back down from his unhinged accusations?

You remember we’re talking about Adam Kinzinger, right?

Hey @baseballcrank was looking through your twitter feed for an anti Russian tweet in this 1938 moment, didn’t find one in recent time… Curious when the last one was given the many Ukrainians who gave their lives for freedom…Anti anti trump guy… — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) October 2, 2022

Might as well sprinkle a little Hitler in there too. Why not, eh?

This guy. Geez.

Is this really the best use of your time, Adam? I know you're all caught up in helping the war effort doing important things like using a NAFO avatar but I'm pretty sure going after people for being "anti-anti-Trump" is just a means to get you more social media attention. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2022

It’s over, Adam. People see right through you.

BIG SECRET: @baseballcrank rooted for Ivan Drago. PASS IT ON. pic.twitter.com/Q4bblP5yk6 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2022

Now that’s funny! LOL.

Tonight's "Kinzinger Disintegration" – as it will come to be known – was quite the spectacle. I mean the pageantry is what this sport is all about, honestly. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 2, 2022

‘Daddy, do you remember when the Kinzinger Disintegration happened?’

‘I do son. I do.’

You don’t have to lobby this hard for an MSNBC job. — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) October 2, 2022

We’re certainly looking forward to the Everyone Who Disagrees with Me Loves Putin with Adam Kinzinger show on MSNBC.