Imagine the type of person who thinks it’s immoral for parents to be involved with their children at school. And we thought Terry McAuliffe was a train wreck.

Seems Jen Psaki thinks parents being aware of their kid’s ‘gender’ at school will somehow make trans kids feel less validated. No, seriously. That, or she thinks the people who follow her are stupid enough to really believe Youngkin is trying to hurt trans kids.

These were the same yahoos who thought DeSantis actually signed a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law so … yeah.

Beyond what is morally right (thats obvious) why would anyone wake up in the morning and decide that the way they can have a positive impact on the world is to make trans kids feel less validated? (yes as a VA parent I am talking about whats happening in VA) — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 29, 2022

As you can all imagine, this didn’t go so hot for Little Red Lying Hood.

Behind their parents’ backs? Is that a serious question? Here’s your answer, coming from a Democrat and former staffer in the Clinton White House. https://t.co/c00lLOyd86 — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) September 29, 2022

Crazy, right?

Protecting parents’ rights.

It’s truly so strange that so many Democrats want to cut parents OUT.

It is not morally right to expect teachers to stand between parents and their children. You cannot tell parents that trans minors are at great risk of being suicidal and also allow schools to keep info about their mental health concealed from them. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) September 29, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

For the same reason they would not "validate" bulimics. They aren't cruel, and don't want the person they are "validating" to do harmful things to themselves. — Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) September 29, 2022

Why are you still chasing straw men? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 30, 2022

It’s quite literally all she knows how to do.

You worked w people who turned their backs on kids for 2 years & kept them isolated despite being told how detrimental virtual was to their mental health. Especially in NOVA where the union lobbied hard to keep schools closed. You don’t get to pretend like you care about them now — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 30, 2022

Virginians haven’t forgotten, Jen.

Kids need parental consent for Tylenol. Why would anyone wake up this morning and think parental permission for Tylenol is more important than parental involvement in the mental, emotional, and physical health of their children? — Ian Prior (@iandprior) September 30, 2022

Why would anyone wake up in the morning and decide government employees should get to hide things from the parents of children in their care? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 29, 2022

Insane.

But by all means, Democrats should keep pushing this talking point that secrets should be kept from parents. It’s worked out so great for them to this point.

Children go to school for an education not for gender validation. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) September 30, 2022

Hi there. Arlington county parent here (although we left @APSVirginia due to Covid-era school closures and the district's disinterest in academics). Thank you to @GovernorVA for standing up for our kids, teachers & parents, and their safety in the midst of a social contagion. — Ginny Gentles (@ginnygentles) September 30, 2022

What she said.

Ginny is not unique, and in fact, many parents in the NoVA area decided they had to remove their kids due to the school districts caring more about playing politics than they did about educating children. She is also a shining example of why Youngkin won … and why so many Virginians no longer trust Democrats.

And may never again trust Democrats.

Like P-sucky.

***

Related:

Ding-a-ling, you Dems had 50 YEARS! Amy Klobuchar claiming Roe should be codified into law NOW goes oh SO very wrong

‘It’s the MAGICAL Inflation Fairy!’ Tweep claims inflation is NOT caused by the government in thread and HOO BOY let the schooling BEGIN

Way to go, Slow Joe! Thread listing violent acts against the Right in just the last TEN DAYS an infuriating must-read

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!