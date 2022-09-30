Imagine the type of person who thinks it’s immoral for parents to be involved with their children at school. And we thought Terry McAuliffe was a train wreck.

Seems Jen Psaki thinks parents being aware of their kid’s ‘gender’ at school will somehow make trans kids feel less validated. No, seriously. That, or she thinks the people who follow her are stupid enough to really believe Youngkin is trying to hurt trans kids.

These were the same yahoos who thought DeSantis actually signed a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law so … yeah.

As you can all imagine, this didn’t go so hot for Little Red Lying Hood.

Crazy, right?

Protecting parents’ rights.

It’s truly so strange that so many Democrats want to cut parents OUT.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

It’s quite literally all she knows how to do.

Virginians haven’t forgotten, Jen.

Insane.

But by all means, Democrats should keep pushing this talking point that secrets should be kept from parents. It’s worked out so great for them to this point.

What she said.

Ginny is not unique, and in fact, many parents in the NoVA area decided they had to remove their kids due to the school districts caring more about playing politics than they did about educating children. She is also a shining example of why Youngkin won … and why so many Virginians no longer trust Democrats.

And may never again trust Democrats.

Like P-sucky.

