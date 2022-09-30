For all of the noise our pals in the media and on the Left (we know, same difference) made about Ginni Thomas and JANUARY 6TH REEEEE her appearance before the J6 Committee sort of came and went without much notice. Oh, they’re covering it claiming SHE STILL SAYS THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN but they didn’t bother to say anything about her statement.

Probably because she nuked them all.

Reading this thread, we can absolutely see why the Left is scared of her.

They should be:

This is what Ginni Thomas read in her statement to the January 6 committee: "First, I want to thank the Committee for your patience as I recovered from hip replacement surgery." (Thread) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

How kind of them to allow her to recover from surgery.

Ahem.

2. Ginni Thomas to J6: Second, I am here voluntarily to answer questions about my activities regarding the 2020 election, which, I think you will find were minimal and mainstream." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

Voluntarily.

3. Ginni Thomas to J6: However, as my counsel has expressed, I am concerned that there may be more than a few questions about my husband’s work, which I do not believe is within the scope of this committee’s jurisdiction. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

Here it comes …

4. Ginni Thomas to J6: Since I was the Nebraska College Republican Chair in my twenties, long before I met my husband in 1986, I have been active in political/public policy work. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

Wait, you mean her husband doesn’t control her life or opinions politically? SHOCKING.

5. Ginni Thomas to J6: Moreover, while I have a law degree, I am not licensed to practice law, nor have I ever practiced law, nor have I ever worked on any litigation at the Supreme Court or any court for that matter. I work only in the political lane." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

6. Ginni Thomas to J6: As Justice Breyer said this last week, it is 2022 and women can have professional and separate careers from their judicial spouses. Since he became a judge in 1990, my husband has only worked in the legal arena, not politics. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

7. Ginni Thomas to J6: I can guarantee that my husband has never spoken with me about pending cases at the Court. It’s an iron-clad rule in our home. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

An iron-clad rule in their home.

The man has been a SCOTUS judge for decades so we assume this really is an iron-clad rule.

8. Ginni Thomas to J6: Additionally, he is uninterested in politics. And I generally do not discuss with him my day-to-day work in politics, the topics I am working on, who I am calling, emailing, texting, or meeting. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

You know, like most couples?

9. Ginni Thomas to J6: Regarding the 2020 election, I did not speak with him at all about the details of my volunteer campaign activities. And I did not speak with him at all about the details of my post-election activities, which were minimal, in any event. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

10. Ginni Thomas to J6: I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved with those challenges in any way. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

11. Ginni Thomas to J6: And I know he was completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows until this Committee leaked them to the press while he was in a hospital bed fighting an infection. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

Damn, girl.

DRAG THEM.

No wait … DRAAAAAAAG them.

12. Ginni Thomas to J6: Let me also add, it is laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence – the man is independent and stubborn, with strong character traits of independence and integrity. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

We love that.

So much.

13. Ginni Thomas to January 6 committee: I am now happy to answer questions.

(thread 13/13) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

What Mrs. Thomas SAID.

PS – Ginni Thomas answered all the questions asked by the January 6 committee, per her lawyer. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 30, 2022

We’d have loved to see the look on Liz Cheney’s face during all of this.

***

