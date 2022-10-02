Bill Maher seems to be the only Democrat who actually really cares about Democrats winning in 2024.

Or at least he’s the only one willing to admit what it will take for Biden to win … if even then.

And that’s to ditch Kamala Harris.

He’s right you know:

.@BillMaher says President @JoeBiden should replace @KamalaHarris as running mate if he runs in 2024 https://t.co/QZQI1H2dqy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 2, 2022

Then again, maybe he should KEEP Kamala. Just sayin’.

From the Washington Examiner:

However, if Biden does seek a second term, Maher suggested Biden should look for a different contender to be his vice president. “What I could see is replacing the vice president,” Maher said. “Because [Kamala Harris is] just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And, I don’t know, that’s been done before on a ticket.” Biden has not said whether he would consider another running mate in 2024, but Harris has previously said that she intends to run alongside the president if he launches a reelection bid in 2024.

She is just not very popular anywhere.

Nope.

Not at all.

And it’s not like she’s getting any more popular.

Bill Maher is a POS, Kamala Harris Would Tear him apart in a Debate. — Shane (@shannonsinsc) October 1, 2022

Awww look, Kamala has a sock account. How cute.

The reason is that Bill Maher is an out of touch old racist https://t.co/zwTzggZLYU — Dark Brandon High Cleric (@TonyMoonbeam) October 1, 2022

I think one problem is his age. I’m talking about Bill Maher, not other ppl his age. Ppl so offended by my tweet over what he suggests. He’s not young edgy modern liberal guy anymore. He’s an old white man who sounds like every other old white man. Period. — Tiff Hunter Biden 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@TMahogany44) October 2, 2022

Bill Maher really, really, needs to be canceled. But I fear he's cancel-proof. — Waylon is god Amen 🎶🤠 (@livemusic4me) October 2, 2022

Lets tag Trumpist apologist on here, @billmaher. He said Trumpist & MAGA are not all fascist — Middle Earth (@DizzChangretta) October 2, 2022

HOW DARE HE KNOW THE DIFFERENCE AS A JEW!

TRANSLATION: Even though Bill Maher has been a culture warrior of the left for DECADES, I will not listen to his constructive criticism. I will treat him like radical Muslims treat apostates because progress and tolerance. — Semi-Sweet Fascist (@HatingBreitbart) October 2, 2022

Sanity? Bill Maher’s Liberal Audience Applauds When He Suggests Biden Dump Kamala Harris In 2024 https://t.co/g7BShq6oy2 — John J. Frawley (@jayredmanmsm) October 2, 2022

Oh, and there’s that.

But sure, haters, try and cancel him.

