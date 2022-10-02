Bill Maher seems to be the only Democrat who actually really cares about Democrats winning in 2024.

Or at least he’s the only one willing to admit what it will take for Biden to win … if even then.

And that’s to ditch Kamala Harris.

He’s right you know:

Then again, maybe he should KEEP Kamala. Just sayin’.

From the Washington Examiner:

However, if Biden does seek a second term, Maher suggested Biden should look for a different contender to be his vice president.

“What I could see is replacing the vice president,” Maher said. “Because [Kamala Harris is] just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And, I don’t know, that’s been done before on a ticket.”

Biden has not said whether he would consider another running mate in 2024, but Harris has previously said that she intends to run alongside the president if he launches a reelection bid in 2024.

She is just not very popular anywhere.

Nope.

Not at all.

And it’s not like she’s getting any more popular.

Awww look, Kamala has a sock account. How cute.

HOW DARE HE KNOW THE DIFFERENCE AS A JEW!

Oh, and there’s that.

But sure, haters, try and cancel him.

#EatTheirOwn

*popcorn*

***

***

