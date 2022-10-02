Notice in this tweet and in his statement, DeSantis warns PEOPLE not to loot homes amid hurricane recovery. He doesn’t point a finger at any specific group, he says don’t freakin’ loot the homes of people who have just lost EVERYTHING because not only is it illegal, but Floridians are ARMED.

That crap might be acceptable in blue states but not in Florida and not when DeSantis is in charge.

Watch:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns people not to loot homes amid hurricane recovery: "You never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home…we're a Second Amendment state." https://t.co/zEQTa6EZra pic.twitter.com/EZaVPNXPDq — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2022

Hell YEAH.

Welp, Joy Reid (we know, stop rolling your eyes) decided to take this moment to accuse DeSantis of being racist.

Which means what?

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967 Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.https://t.co/8FJKyzQY1G https://t.co/uS5jbrx29S — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2022

It’s almost as if Joy is claiming only black people loot

Gosh, that sounds really freakin’ racist to us.

Good ol’ joyless Joy.

Never fails to disappoint.

Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’ https://t.co/TADUYU72lp — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2022

From Fox News:

She added, “Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form,” and shared the 2020 NPR article, titled, “The History Behind ‘When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts.’” The piece itself said the quote “dates back to the civil rights era and is known to have been invoked by a white police chief cracking down on protests and a segregationist politician.” NPR also reported, “In 1967, Miami police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ during hearings about crime in the Florida city, invoking angry reactions from civil rights leaders, according to a news report at the time.” According to Howard University professor Clarence Lusane, Headley, “He had a long history of bigotry against the black community.”

It should be shocking that this broad still has a show but then again, it’s MSNBC so … eh.

She's got a problem.. she sees racism everywhere but in her own head.I don't recall Gov. DeSantis singling out a particular race. She's the racist. Black, white,green or purple if you live through a hurricane like that nobody's thinking abt anything but restoration& thanksgiving — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) October 1, 2022

it's incredibly racist to assume all looters are 'minorities'! — GA Newsom/Author/LMT (@garynew59) October 1, 2022

When you see racism in everything, you marginalize true racism. — 🇺🇸Joe Mama🇺🇸 (@GUnderP68) October 1, 2022

Sounds kinda racist. — Stally (@StallyKS) October 1, 2022

Kinda.

Joy thinks all looters are black. — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) October 1, 2022

Lol I was wondering when she is going to make his warning about racism. Reid is racist if she think that black people are the ones who are going to be looting. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 1, 2022

Racist calling others racist is peak 2020's — O in Cali (@Naximushf) October 2, 2022

I guess only certain races loot. Joy Reid needs therapy. — 🇺🇸Laurie 🇺🇸 (@Jeaf79Lynn) October 2, 2022

So many of our pals in the media do.

Yup.

***

Related:

‘LAUGHABLE to think I could influence him’: Ginni Thomas shut the J6 Committee (and frothy-mouthed haters) DOWN with powerful statement

Oh honey, just STOP: Jen Psaki’s nasty dig at Gov. Youngkin for involving parents in their kids’ LIVES at school BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘A beautiful thing!’ WATCH Greg Gutfeld’s response to Joy Behar RAGING at him for mocking the ‘church’ of climate change (video)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!