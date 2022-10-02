We won’t pretend to know who Benjamin Cohen is but apparently, he (hey, we checked his pronouns) is the CEO of PinkNews magazine. Oh, and he’s upset because J.K. Rowling had the nerve to tweet him with facts.

This poor lil feller.

Now @jk_rowling has mentioned me in a thread about this. Anthony was a trustee of Mermaids until he resigned many years ago. I have removed myself from her conversation as I have already received abuse. People with millions of followers should consider if to mention individuals pic.twitter.com/Hr3S02KSp6 — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) October 1, 2022

How dare J.K. Rowling defend herself?!

The nerve!

Funniest thing I've read all week. Your clickbait comic can barely go 10 minutes without mentioning me @benjamincohen and I've never once complained, yet one factual tweet and you scream persecution. Obvs factual reporting not your thing, but Dec 2019 isn't 'many years ago'. https://t.co/gOJz1oKJ9S — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 1, 2022

So wait … it’s ok for him to tweet about her and even talk smack BUT since she has millions of followers she shouldn’t be allowed to respond or defend herself? REALLY?

We agree, that’s hilarious.

clickbait comic 😆 pic.twitter.com/dJI32UnKCx — the harlequin pub (@harlequinpub) October 1, 2022

And yet Benjamin says "We rarely create content about @jk_rowling as content about her is not popular with our audience." 🤦‍♀️🤥 — FeministRoar (@FeministRoar) October 1, 2022

🤣Then I have questions about their business model — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 1, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

He lost me at 'wedding in Hello' 🤣🤣🤣 — Grace Shore Banks (@GraceShoreBanks) October 1, 2022

You know, like all very private individuals have. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 1, 2022

I’m a little bit in love with you right now. pic.twitter.com/4PQEJ73XBd — Particularly Jaded (@Lungbarrow1) October 1, 2022

Aren’t we all?

***

***

