Have we mentioned lately how badly Trump broke David French? Because he did … he broke him.
Bigly.
To be fair, he broke a LOT of people on the Right and on the Left but this? Yeah, this is just sad
It would appear principled conservative and lead, finger-wagging scold David French is a tattletale because apparently, he tried to call management at The Blaze and get someone in trouble over a tweet.
It all started here:
The failure to impeach *and* convict this man after January 6 was inexcusable and may prove one of the more fateful decisions in modern American history. pic.twitter.com/4wHqpYeVFT
— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 1, 2022
The Blaze’s Todd Erzen pretty PAINFULLY reminded David about how broken he has become because of Trump …
Remember, if a drag queen read the same text while exposing himself to children then @DavidAFrench would call this a blessing of liberty. https://t.co/xin5S2waq9
— Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) October 1, 2022
Meep.
The Full Erzen Crusher deployed.
Amen! pic.twitter.com/gb07bdjxxn
— Fund the Students (@WalkerT_Stuart) October 1, 2022
Savage but eh … not something worth someone calling a boss over.
Unless, of course, you’re in a perpetual state of bunched-britches-itis:
Drag queen defender @DavidAFrench actually called Blaze management about me bc I hurt his feelings. Yet here I stand. I can do no other. https://t.co/34JrRCBKej
— Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) October 1, 2022
Yikes.
He had to know this wouldn’t go well, right?
David … dude, what were you THINKING?!
Todd’s response pic.twitter.com/rHnpUtOxbU
— Tom Bear (@TomBear3347) October 1, 2022
Meep again.
I don’t like Trump or French. Discourse in this nation would be better sans both their commentary; calling your employer to whine is something Trump would do. So many of his “principled” detractors are a lot like him.
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 1, 2022
David’s hatred for Trump has in essence turned him into a form of Trump.
He’s not unique – most Never Trumpers act a lot like the guy they claim to hate so much.
Ironic, ain’t it?
Please tell us you guys have a recording to share.
— Patrick Gillespie (@totlguy) October 1, 2022
Oh man, we hope so too.
🤣🤣 is David crying 😭🤣🤣 He’s such a joke
— Carol (@Carol24035539) October 1, 2022
Congratulations. it means you're doing something right
— ن Remmy ن (@RemmyKMatherson) October 1, 2022
And that’s the truth.
***
***
