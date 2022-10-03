Have we mentioned lately how badly Trump broke David French? Because he did … he broke him.

Bigly.

To be fair, he broke a LOT of people on the Right and on the Left but this? Yeah, this is just sad

It would appear principled conservative and lead, finger-wagging scold David French is a tattletale because apparently, he tried to call management at The Blaze and get someone in trouble over a tweet.

It all started here:

The failure to impeach *and* convict this man after January 6 was inexcusable and may prove one of the more fateful decisions in modern American history. pic.twitter.com/4wHqpYeVFT — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 1, 2022

The Blaze’s Todd Erzen pretty PAINFULLY reminded David about how broken he has become because of Trump …

Remember, if a drag queen read the same text while exposing himself to children then @DavidAFrench would call this a blessing of liberty. https://t.co/xin5S2waq9 — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) October 1, 2022

Meep.

The Full Erzen Crusher deployed. Amen! pic.twitter.com/gb07bdjxxn — Fund the Students (@WalkerT_Stuart) October 1, 2022

Savage but eh … not something worth someone calling a boss over.

Unless, of course, you’re in a perpetual state of bunched-britches-itis:

Drag queen defender @DavidAFrench actually called Blaze management about me bc I hurt his feelings. Yet here I stand. I can do no other. https://t.co/34JrRCBKej — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) October 1, 2022

Yikes.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well, right?

David … dude, what were you THINKING?!

Meep again.

I don’t like Trump or French. Discourse in this nation would be better sans both their commentary; calling your employer to whine is something Trump would do. So many of his “principled” detractors are a lot like him. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 1, 2022

David’s hatred for Trump has in essence turned him into a form of Trump.

He’s not unique – most Never Trumpers act a lot like the guy they claim to hate so much.

Ironic, ain’t it?

Please tell us you guys have a recording to share. — Patrick Gillespie (@totlguy) October 1, 2022

Oh man, we hope so too.

🤣🤣 is David crying 😭🤣🤣 He’s such a joke — Carol (@Carol24035539) October 1, 2022

Congratulations. it means you're doing something right — ن Remmy ن (@RemmyKMatherson) October 1, 2022

And that’s the truth.

***

Related:

DAAAMN! Peter Strzok’s dismissal letter so BRUTAL, so VICIOUS, so MERCILESS it goes viral and it’s a beautiful thing (screenshot)

Oh BOOHOO! J.K. Rowling OWNS PinkNews CEO for playing the victim when she fact-checks him after he’s harassed her for YEARS

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Bill Maher says Biden should replace Kamala Harris as his running mate in 24 ANNNND the Left can’t deal

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!