Everyone knows Joe Biden hasn’t tweeted anything personally … maybe ever. There is likely a large group of interns who take a turn tweeting out something that Obama’s team would have written to make Biden sound less like, well, Biden.

But this tweet where he’s telling a story about his dad?

This is pure Biden.

Umm … what?

Yup, this definitely could have come from Biden.

Did he really bring up Satan in a tweet about abortion? We suppose it reads but huh?

It sounds like he’s saying he’s Satan and that if people want abortion they should vote for Satan.

Oddly accurate.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He also supported the Hyde Amendment … probably safe to say Biden has been one of the more pro-life Democrats.

And now he’s claiming he’s Satan and pushing abortion-on-demand.

Alrighty then.

Democrats know the majority of Americans support legal abortion up to 15 weeks. If they are honest about what Republicans are trying to do they have literally NOTHING to run on in November.

Amen.

Yup.

He did.

SERIOUSLY! HA HA HA HA HA

