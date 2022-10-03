Everyone knows Joe Biden hasn’t tweeted anything personally … maybe ever. There is likely a large group of interns who take a turn tweeting out something that Obama’s team would have written to make Biden sound less like, well, Biden.

But this tweet where he’s telling a story about his dad?

This is pure Biden.

My dad used to say, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.” And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2022

Umm … what?

Yup, this definitely could have come from Biden.

Did he really bring up Satan in a tweet about abortion? We suppose it reads but huh?

That awkward moment when Biden openly compares himself to Satan 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) October 3, 2022

It sounds like he’s saying he’s Satan and that if people want abortion they should vote for Satan.

Oddly accurate.

50 years after Roe you want to codify it? Get real! You had your shot and blew it. Because you used Roe to raise money for your party. Your party used women to enrich themselves. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) October 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He also supported the Hyde Amendment … probably safe to say Biden has been one of the more pro-life Democrats.

And now he’s claiming he’s Satan and pushing abortion-on-demand.

Alrighty then.

Last I checked republicans wanted a national time limit for abortion. A 15 week limit. Why do the democrats constantly lie? For real it’s all they have. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) October 3, 2022

Democrats know the majority of Americans support legal abortion up to 15 weeks. If they are honest about what Republicans are trying to do they have literally NOTHING to run on in November.

The aforementioned “almighty” would have words for both you and your father, “Joey.” — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) October 3, 2022

Amen.

My retirement account is doing even worse than you are. 😑 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 3, 2022

Did…did you compare yourself, your dad, democrats, and abortion advocates to Satan?? — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) October 3, 2022

Yup.

He did.

this one went over my head, Joe Biden’s Social Media Girl. maybe ask him for a different folksy anecdote — sonch (@soncharm) October 3, 2022

Fire the intern that wrote this, LOL. — Poptimus Prime (@thepocketgeek) October 3, 2022

This is the first time ever I believe you might send your own tweets. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 3, 2022

SERIOUSLY! HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

Diversity hire Kamala Harris LESS than ‘equitable’ when pushed about hurricane relief equity comments (she KNOWS she eff’d up, watch)

‘Drag Queen Defender’ David French SO upset over tweet from The Blaze’s Todd Erzen he called to TATTLE … it did NOT go well

DAAAMN! Peter Strzok’s dismissal letter so BRUTAL, so VICIOUS, so MERCILESS it goes viral and it’s a beautiful thing (screenshot)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!