Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com ‘Bros’ opened with less than impressive numbers.

Not everyone was smiling this weekend, especially the bros of Bros. Billy Eichner’s well-reviewed, historically significant rom-com pulled in an underwhelming $4.8 million, landing with a thud at No. 4. It’s another grim reminder that despite America’s enthusiasm for smiling, they still aren’t interested in seeing theatrically released comedies. After all, it is easier to stare blankly at TikTok while playing Office reruns in the background than to share a laugh with strangers. Maybe reminding audiences that this movie is funny in addition to historic would’ve been a worthwhile marketing exercise.

Ouch, right?

Or, you know, people are sick and tired of being lectured at the movies and just want to have a good time? Just spitballin’.

Instead of accepting the reality of his movie, Billy was quick to blame weirdos, homophobia, and ‘straight people in certain parts of the country’.

Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

Alrighty.

That still doesn’t mean people will want to go see it.

Sure they did … we’ll take, ‘Things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex.’

Nothing builds an audience like a little drama, right Billy?

That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

IT’S ALL STRAIGHT PEOPLE’S FAULT HIS MOVIE ISN’T DOING BETTER.

Holy crap, dude.

Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

Bro, people aren’t homophobic for not wanting to see your movie.

Cripes.

What century does he think this is?

You’re a vile and disgusting person who hates half the country. That’s why your movie failed🤷🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) October 3, 2022

Or, you know, it’s just not that groundbreaking. People have been gay and OUT for a long, long time.

Totally honest question How was your able to sneak into a sold out theater and find a seat? — Burner Fhone (@BurnerFhone) October 2, 2022

Fair question.

Flopped. $4.7 million nationwide… — Trump Tweets 2022 (@45African) October 2, 2022

Fourth place.

Ouch.

I’ll take something that never happened for $500 — Dirk Diggler (@GangGreen11) October 2, 2022

Pic or it didn't happen. No way ANY theater in the US was sold out due to the abysmal ticket sales. — Joseph Lariviere (@JoeFred77) October 3, 2022

Hard to believe especially after you decided to polarize your audience. pic.twitter.com/ZhA17Lqp72 — Hezekiah Duckworth 🇺🇸 (@HezekiahD101) October 3, 2022

Oh YEAH … there’s that too.

So Billy hates half of this country, doesn’t want them to see his movie, then complains when his opening sucks.

Hollywood.

*smh*

