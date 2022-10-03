It’s been fairly abhorrent watching our pals in the media try and portray Gov. DeSantis as the villain after Hurricane Ian hit his state. They are really working hard to find a way to blame him for deaths, especially in Lee County.

Yeah, they’re gross.

And since it’s an election year, they will be even grosser than usual.

But DeSantis didn’t even blink an eye.

Watch this:

DeSantis just wrecked a CNN "reporter" pic.twitter.com/t7Hm8xitsV — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) October 3, 2022

Pretty sure our pals in the media weren’t in Lee County … just sayin’.

That was CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero pic.twitter.com/UDmQoYy97e — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) October 3, 2022

Dude, thanks for doing our job for us. Heh.

“Mounting questions” lmaooooo — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 3, 2022

They’re working overtime to make this a campaign-ending event. The problem is, DeSantis has done an exceptional job for Florida, and Floridians know it. Everyone thought Ian was going to hit Tampa … but you know, somehow, someway, DeSantis was expected to be psychic.

It really is just desperately embarrassing watching them spin like this.

His opening is 100% what I’ve been saying all along. I’m in south Tampa, every media outlet was posted up here salivating for carnage. Good for him for calling these pathetic idiots out on their nonsense and baiting tactics — KD 🐊🦩🐊🦩🚛🚚 (@KirseyBelle) October 3, 2022

They were absolutely salivating for carnage.

Vultures.

An edifying example. This was the mindset: Joe Biden called Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard.@ScottforFlorida called the Lee County sheriff. Rick Scott probably called every leader along the Gulf Coast. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 3, 2022

If they only questioned other politicians like this..like maybe the @POTUS — Chad ™️ (@traip95) October 3, 2022

If they questioned Biden this way he’d need a diaper change.

We said WHAT WE SAID.

It’s all they have left at this point.

I hate passive aggressive questions. — Johnny Lunchpail (@jimdandiee) October 3, 2022

Fair.

Most people do.

You payin’ attention, CNN?

This is how a president is meant to speak. — JM (@officialJM84) October 3, 2022

That’s why they’re terrified of him.

And they should be.

***

