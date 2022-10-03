It’s been fairly abhorrent watching our pals in the media try and portray Gov. DeSantis as the villain after Hurricane Ian hit his state. They are really working hard to find a way to blame him for deaths, especially in Lee County.

Yeah, they’re gross.

And since it’s an election year, they will be even grosser than usual.

But DeSantis didn’t even blink an eye.

Watch this:

Pretty sure our pals in the media weren’t in Lee County … just sayin’.

Dude, thanks for doing our job for us. Heh.

They’re working overtime to make this a campaign-ending event. The problem is, DeSantis has done an exceptional job for Florida, and Floridians know it. Everyone thought Ian was going to hit Tampa … but you know, somehow, someway, DeSantis was expected to be psychic.

It really is just desperately embarrassing watching them spin like this.

They were absolutely salivating for carnage.

Vultures.

If they questioned Biden this way he’d need a diaper change.

We said WHAT WE SAID.

It’s all they have left at this point.

Fair.

Most people do.

You payin’ attention, CNN?

That’s why they’re terrified of him.

And they should be.

***

***

