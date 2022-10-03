As Twitchy readers know, Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com ‘Bros’ had a very soft opening weekend. And of course, Eichner blamed homophobia, straight people, and weirdos for his movie not doing so hot even though movies like The Birdcage THIRTY YEARS AGO opened to nearly 5x the box office of his sad little movie.

Almost as if that whole ‘homophobes are hurting his movie’ narrative is a bunch of BS.

Now Eichner is telling people the box office doesn’t matter and that plenty of great films made no money … we’re sure the people who put up the money for this movie are thrilled to read these tweets.

Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie. And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bullshit. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 3, 2022

He’s really not good at this whole convincing people to go see his movie thing.

Dude, annoying TF out of people on social media will not inspire them to see your movie.

And yes I’m going to continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite you! 😂❤️GO BROS!!! I LOVE THIS MOVIE!!#BrosMovie — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 3, 2022

*sigh*

i love that this journey has gone from “we’re so important, gonna be a hit” to “damn gay people are flaking, don’t you know how important we are” to “no wait it’s straight people’s fault this revolution is tanking” to “actually it doesn’t matter if we tank, it’s a masterpiece” https://t.co/xIb9qY8OIp — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) October 3, 2022

Your movie made me straight and Cis again, congrats https://t.co/GQoU6Ud1BV — ♛𝕌𝕋𝔸♛ (@BAPHOMETSUDON) October 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

His "I write for the music not the charts"

You know you're not getting funded by studios after this flop. https://t.co/5CnGYrojFS pic.twitter.com/1VJZvzzZnI — 🔸ramiel🔸 (@velucifer) October 3, 2022

blocking comments cause that movie was ass @billyeichner 😭😭😭🤣 just take that L. https://t.co/2hfqiihlwa — Thanos’s Chin (@meengyy) October 3, 2022

Didn't you tell half the country NOT TO SEE IT? https://t.co/lDWoARVRyy — Buffalo Fan / GO Bills GO Sabres (@popsbills) October 3, 2022

Yes.

He did.

Perhaps someone should get Eichner a mirror and remind him he attacked half of this country and went so far as to tell them he didn’t want them to see his movie.

And gosh, you’d think his marketing from earlier this summer would have brought people in …

Heh.

What decade does he think this is?

We haven’t been in an actual culture war in a long long long time. People are gay. Gay people get married, have families … this is not shocking. And people are tired of the preachy, annoying, Apatow crap that’s been coming out of Hollywood in the last few years. Step Brothers? Funny. Bros? MEH. So MEH.

Maybe just make a good movie and stop worrying about culture wars or making a statement?

See what they did with Maverick.

Just sayin’.

