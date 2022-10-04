So many giant red flags going up, so little time.

Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that allows California to revoke out-of-state parents’ rights over their own children. Oh, he’s made his state sort of a ‘sanctuary’ for trans-kids that ultimately feels super creepy and kinda sorta like trafficking.

Ahem.

Even principled conservative and drag queen defender David French thinks this has crossed the line.

Good to know there’s still SOMETHING that he will call out on the Left.

Nice of you to catch up a little, David.

Trending

However, most of Twitter thinks this is too little WAAAAAY too late:

Oh, us too.

Totally.

Ouch.

He’s not only enabled it but he’s also empowered it.

All because of his hatred for ONE politician.

Wow.

***

Related:

BRO, take the L! Billy Eichner brutally REMINDED he told half the country NOT to see his movie as his ‘Bros’ meltdown continues

Uber-ghoul and abortion cheerleader Leah Torres compares pro-lifers to flat-Earthers and even pro-choicers tell her to STFU

‘Were YOU guys in Lee County’? DeSantis wrecks passive-aggressive CNN reporter asking about #HurricaneIan evacuations (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David FrenchNewsomparentsparents' rightstrans kids