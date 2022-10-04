So many giant red flags going up, so little time.

Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that allows California to revoke out-of-state parents’ rights over their own children. Oh, he’s made his state sort of a ‘sanctuary’ for trans-kids that ultimately feels super creepy and kinda sorta like trafficking.

Ahem.

Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parents’ rights over trans kids | Just The News https://t.co/k10QhhMyDN — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 3, 2022

Even principled conservative and drag queen defender David French thinks this has crossed the line.

Good to know there’s still SOMETHING that he will call out on the Left.

A clash of values is inevitable in a pluralistic society, but when states escalate the battle to the point where they’re willing to violate the most fundamental of rights and sever the bond between parent and child, then the culture war is out of control: https://t.co/XO6HqcPiLH — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 2, 2022

Nice of you to catch up a little, David.

However, most of Twitter thinks this is too little WAAAAAY too late:

You are such a two faced tool David — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) October 3, 2022

Wow, you have completely zero self-awareness, doncha honey? SMH. pic.twitter.com/Di4W4i8FaM — Bad Horse (@BadBadBadHorse) October 3, 2022

Oh, us too.

Totally.

You'll be endorsing Gavin against DeSantis by this time next year. — A_Horrible_Glory (@AHorribleGlory) October 2, 2022

Welcome to the culture war, David French?? — Gerry Atric (@GerryAtricMan) October 2, 2022

Isn’t this just the blessings of Liberty? — AmyGinTexas (@AmyGinTexas) October 2, 2022

Ouch.

This is what democrats like you want. Deal with it. — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhit1k) October 3, 2022

He’s not only enabled it but he’s also empowered it.

All because of his hatred for ONE politician.

Wow.

***

Related:

BRO, take the L! Billy Eichner brutally REMINDED he told half the country NOT to see his movie as his ‘Bros’ meltdown continues

Uber-ghoul and abortion cheerleader Leah Torres compares pro-lifers to flat-Earthers and even pro-choicers tell her to STFU

‘Were YOU guys in Lee County’? DeSantis wrecks passive-aggressive CNN reporter asking about #HurricaneIan evacuations (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!