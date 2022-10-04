So Elon Musk IS buying Twitter … according to anonymous sources via Bloomberg News.

Hey man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

This editor really doesn’t want to get their hopes up but this would be pretty damn amaze-balls.

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News. https://t.co/xBhYZzUvTi — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2022

Bloomberg News had it first.

From the AP:

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News. Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped. According to the report Tuesday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price. Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

This would be tremendous for the Right.

Not so great for the Left who has been using Twitter as a propaganda machine for over a decade.

🚨 BREAKING: @elonmusk says Twitter deal can proceed at $54.20 per share. pic.twitter.com/2dH4UHDUwW — Free Speech America (@FreeSpeechAmer) October 4, 2022

We shall see.

*crosses fingers, arms, legs, and toes*

