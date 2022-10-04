That’s it, there is no greater train wreck than John Fetterman’s campaign. Especially his social media. Woof.

Forget this meme looks like whoever put it together was running from someone when they designed it …

Memes are supposed to be short, funny, snarky, mean, etc.

They’re not supposed to look like your weirdo wife designed something in Paint Shop so you put it on Twitter.

Ahem.

Mean Girls.

Right.

Stop trying to make John Fetterman happen, he’s NOT happening.

Fetterman is a BULLY – sides with CRIMINALS over PARENTS. Defund the police – no thanks. — Robert Rantoul (@RantoulRobert) October 3, 2022

Did you download the thumbnails of these images for this meme? — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) October 4, 2022

It’s just bizarre and poorly done.

Weird.

That too.

We’ve got a list.

Can you read this out loud for us? — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) October 4, 2022

We see what they did there … ouch.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by John Fetterman when you’re out for an evening jog. pic.twitter.com/MYFhcX9M01 — 🇮🇷🤌🏼🐳 🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 4, 2022

Oof.

But it works.

This is stupid. Can you act like an adult? — Lexi (@penngirl72) October 4, 2022

No, no he can’t.

None of them can.

Welcome to 2022!

Pathetic, Fetterman. Your campaign is so lame, and you are so clearly incapacitated, that your lead has collapsed. But yeah – keep tweeting memes. That will turn it around! 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/OwCMRoOL2i — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) October 4, 2022

This meme smells like toast. — Ultra Puerto Rican Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 4, 2022

D’oh!

Congrats. You posted pure cringe. — Redacted (@FederalistJC) October 4, 2022

Like super pure cringe.

The dumbest campaign on the planet. Democrat John Fetterman: “It’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything.” pic.twitter.com/izUQj0D0OB — max (@MaxNordau) October 4, 2022

And considering the other campaigns we’re seeing from Democrats? That’s saying a LOT.

***

***

