Biden strikes again.

Let the spinning begin …

Hey, we’re certainly not experts on this matter BUT job openings dropping by over a million in a single month seems like a kinda-sorta big deal. How about we let someone who does know what the heck they’re talking about talk about it?

A HUGE DROP.

Guess we weren’t too far off in our ‘this looks kinda sorta bad’ summation.

Trending

Keep in mind, Biden supporters keep saying our ‘strong jobs market’ is one of the reasons why they won’t call what we’re seeing right now a recession.

Way to go, Biden!

Wait, our bad … LET’S GO BRANDON.

Wonder if this will change at all with seasonal hiring?

Interesting.

If it does you KNOW our pals on the Left and in the Biden administration will be quick to claim credit for it EVEN THOUGH retail hiring always goes up around the holidays.

Hard to lay anyone off when you can’t find workers to begin with.

Just spitballin’.

Hey, we sorta said that too.

We are so smart! S-M-R-T.

via GIPHY

Check out the big brain on US.

***

Related:

We love HER! THIS might be one of the reasons why nobody wants to see Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com, Bros (watch)

‘Two-faced TOOL’! David French FINALLY drawing the line after Newsom signs bill to revoke out-of-state parents’ rights over trans kids backfires

BRO, take the L! Billy Eichner brutally REMINDED he told half the country NOT to see his movie as his ‘Bros’ meltdown continues

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenjobs report