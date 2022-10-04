Ugh, why do a-holes have to ruin Halloween?

Oh, and the Ukraine flag is a nice touch.

You know you’ve argued with this person on Twitter before … no, not Matthew Shaer, the ‘neighbor’ whose Halloween decorations he thinks really rule. Because you know, mocking the COVID dead to own the cons is super festive.

And ‘really rules’.

A lot of my neighbors work for the CDC or the Emory hospital system – needless to say, Halloween lawn decoration season around here really rules pic.twitter.com/xQtDAQfARO — Matthew Shaer (@matthewshaer) October 3, 2022

Seriously, stop using Halloween to make political statements. Just hand out candy.

There’s plenty of politics everywhere else every freakin’ day.

Yeah, because the CDC is totally trustworthy. — Leo13th🏴‍☠️ (@LeoThirteenth) October 4, 2022

TOTALLY.

Wonder if there’s a tombstone mocking the people who did every ridiculous thing the CDC said and still died?

Ok, so full transparency, we just like this gif of Dean Winchester.

Heh.

you mean the CDC that lied from the get go about the efficacy of the jab?

that CDC ? — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) October 4, 2022

Working for the CDC is not something to be proud of. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) October 4, 2022

The sheep also having a Ukraine flag is perfect — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 4, 2022

Right?

You know whoever lives there tweets a whole lotta stupid.

I made one that says "My Nurse Was Too Busy Making TikTok Videos" — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 4, 2022

There ya’ go.

This tweet though …

I have some ideas for ones! "I missed a cancer diagnosis"

"I was isolated and felt hopeless"

"I overdosed"

"I was stuck at home with my abuser"

"I was scared to go to the hospital when I needed help" But glad they stand with Ukraine. The virtue wouldn't be complete without it. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 3, 2022

Gosh, not seeing his CDC neighbors putting up those tombstones.

Wonder if he’d still think those ‘really rule’?

‘My kids are noticeably behind in school’ ‘I gained 25 lbs.’ ‘I followed all the precautions, still got it, and was fine a week later’ — Black Ptolemies (@tellingly_told) October 3, 2022

Where’s the fentanyl graves? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 🐊 (@txsalth2o) October 3, 2022

Oof.

There we go.

“I got this Covid vaccine and all I got was this myocarditis and a miscarriage” — Andre 3001 – I’m sorry Mrs. Jackson (@Herr_Wunderbarr) October 3, 2022

Gettin’ a little rough out there, folks.

The CDC published data last month showing that people with a previous infection had better Covid immunity than people who were vaccinated And that vaccination did not improve immunity for those with prior infection People who did their own research already knew this pic.twitter.com/UAs4hztuXk — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 4, 2022

Yuuuuuup.

It is unsurprising that their unmitigated arrogance and incompetence has not abated after being proven hopelessly wrong for 2.5 years and causing massive damage to society for no gain whatsoever — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 4, 2022

Hahaha must’ve been so funny in the 80s, like a big AIDS cemetery! — Rhonda Rhoades-Musk (@RhondaR45106312) October 4, 2022

Everyone loves preachy, sanctimonious Halloween decorations. They probably give out boxes or raisins, too. — Rafaella Gabriela Sarsaparilla (@magic_mom14) October 4, 2022

No no, toothpaste.

And pennies for UNICEF.

Did we just date ourselves? Eh.

What a bunch of a-holes.

***

