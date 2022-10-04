As Twitchy readers know, Politico seems to think tax dollars are simply in the president’s wallet. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. But no, they wrote an entire piece about how DeSantis was very critical of Biden but NOW he likes the president’s wallet.

Even though it’s not the president’s money or his wallet that will help Florida after Hurricane Ian.

Oh, and it won’t matter what color or sex Floridians are either, but that’s another story.

Rep. Thomas Massie unloaded:

Excuse me, it’s not the President’s wallet. That’s money taken from taxpayers (many of them in Florida) by Congress. As a matter of fact, the big guy has never shared his 10% with Florida. pic.twitter.com/UnkXEvAX5l — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 4, 2022

It’s NOT Biden’s money, dipsticks.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN BACK.

.@Mdixon55 is the hack @politico who wrote this article. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 4, 2022

Gosh, the writer is from Florida and seems to have a beef with DeSantis.

Shocker.

Gotta love our pals in the media.

Sassie Massie 🔥🔥🔥💪 — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) October 4, 2022

He should sell t-shirts.

This perfectly sums up the Leftist mindset: All your monies belong to the government. The proper response to such foolishness is, "Bite me". Taxes are paid by those who labor and they are for the benefit of those who paid them. The Commies at Politico can go pound sand, & bite me — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) October 4, 2022

Scary, ain’t it?

@politico is shilling for the Big Guy again. They are pure trash. — Dr. Nit_Twit (@i_am_a_nit_twit) October 4, 2022

Hope he gets his 10%!

@RepThomasMassie for Speaker!! One of the few in house worthy of respect. — Phillip S. (@phillyliberty44) October 4, 2022

THAT would make for some very interesting sessions, EL OH EL.

***

***

