We get that the media have a weird vendetta against Ron DeSantis, but if their case against the Florida Governor is as solid as they want us to believe, they shouldn’t have to resort to stuff like this from Politico:

DeSantis has been a critic of Biden on nearly every policy front. But he sure does like the president's wallet. Over the past two years, DeSantis’ admin received billions in federal relief cash, which the governor has used to fund his top priorities.https://t.co/pmzBGQpz2e — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2022

Matt Dixon writes:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a persistent critic of President Joe Biden on nearly every policy front as he moves toward a likely potential 2024 presidential bid. But the Florida Republican likes one thing about the president: his wallet. … Florida is now poised to benefit from billions of dollars in additional federal assistance to grapple with the devastating damage left by Hurricane Ian, which could bring a staggering $40 billion of insured losses.

First of all, this stupid narrative about Ron DeSantis being a hypocrite for accepting federal funds in order to tackle the damage caused by Hurricane Ian is just bad on its face.

Should Gavin Newsom have turned down all federal budget money when Trump was president? This is a weird story. https://t.co/gWbOVDGirM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 3, 2022

What Zaid Jilani said. There’s no “GOTCHA!” here.

But Politico and Matt Dixon’s bizarre framing of federal funds makes this pathetic attempt at a hit job even worse:

“The president’s wallet.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 3, 2022

Huh.

Who knew Joe Biden was a billionaire https://t.co/IgQSPp1CCp — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 3, 2022

Since when do federal funds come from “the president’s wallet”?

Wow did you guys know Biden's wallet has more than $10 trillion in it? Incredible reporting here from Politico. https://t.co/mioN6LCJFz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2022

BREAKING: your tax dollars are now "Joe Biden's wallet". https://t.co/UdUqWPM0ua — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 3, 2022

Uhhh… Biden's wallet?

Is he giving DeSantis personal loans? Geez, you suck @politico https://t.co/4bTzmAWHLT — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) October 3, 2022

And how.

Are you under the impression that's the president's money? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 3, 2022

It isn’t Biden’s money. It’s the American taxpayer’s money. https://t.co/wCEBeES8rZ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 3, 2022

This is one of the most embarrassing misrepresentations of the taxpayer's money that I have ever seen, and not for lack fo competition. — prag ㋬ (@pragmatometer) October 3, 2022

Since when is our tax dollars considered the presidents wallet? The president doesn’t even have the power of the purse strings according to the constitution — Justine (@BruinJustine) October 3, 2022

Politico clearly missed the day in government class where we're all taught that the House runs the government purse strings (aka our tax dollars). But sure. "Biden's wallet." https://t.co/cLY7ATUPg8 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 3, 2022

Great example of propaganda from major media — propaganda that would make Soviet era press blush. Here, Politico redefines federal taxpayer dollars as Biden's "wallet." https://t.co/jdE1Bmb2xl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2022

"The president's wallet" sounds like the answer a 3rd grader would give in a social studies class but here is the supposedly reputable news outlet known as Politico using it unironically. https://t.co/I6jf0ctDdi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2022

It’s called Real Journalism™, Greg.

We’ll let Christina Pushaw wrap this one up:

What is wrong with you? It's not "the president's wallet". It is American taxpayers' money. Americans in any state hit by a disaster are entitled to federal disaster relief funds, whether or not you approve of the governor. The media disgusts me more every day. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

From whom did the president get all that cash in his "wallet"? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) October 3, 2022

Why is my money in the president's wallet to begin with? This is 3rd world dictatorship stuff. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

Not in Florida, we have civics education here. Matt Dixon should enroll. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

Do it, Matt.

