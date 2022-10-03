We get that the media have a weird vendetta against Ron DeSantis, but if their case against the Florida Governor is as solid as they want us to believe, they shouldn’t have to resort to stuff like this from Politico:

Matt Dixon writes:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a persistent critic of President Joe Biden on nearly every policy front as he moves toward a likely potential 2024 presidential bid. But the Florida Republican likes one thing about the president: his wallet.

Florida is now poised to benefit from billions of dollars in additional federal assistance to grapple with the devastating damage left by Hurricane Ian, which could bring a staggering $40 billion of insured losses.

First of all, this stupid narrative about Ron DeSantis being a hypocrite for accepting federal funds in order to tackle the damage caused by Hurricane Ian is just bad on its face.

What Zaid Jilani said. There’s no “GOTCHA!” here.

But Politico and Matt Dixon’s bizarre framing of federal funds makes this pathetic attempt at a hit job even worse:

Huh.

Since when do federal funds come from “the president’s wallet”?

And how.

It’s called Real Journalism™, Greg.

We’ll let Christina Pushaw wrap this one up:

Do it, Matt.

***

