OK, well, maybe it’s not a happy Monday for everyone … but it is for the fearless firefighters of the New York Times, at least. See, Hurricane Ian officially has a body count now, and that presents a golden opportunity to dance on some graves at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expense.

National correspondent Mike Baker actually got the party started last Friday:

We have been investigating the delayed evacuations in Lee County, where Hurricane Ian's death toll is at 16 rising. Gov. DeSantis and local leaders said that officials acted swiftly in response to forecasts. But there is much more to the story… 1/10https://t.co/orfsxR7W5y — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) October 1, 2022

UPDATE: The death toll in Lee County is now up to about 35https://t.co/Hevji7ubz1 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) October 1, 2022

Maggie Haberman retweeted that last one yesterday:

A delayed evacuation, and a massive death toll > https://t.co/SQFXc7yEjl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2022

Thanks for that, Maggie.

Compared to this, say?

It’s 70% of the number immigrants who died recently in the back of one truck, due to Biden’s policies. The story Maggie never mentioned. pic.twitter.com/2aOyM2aQw5 — Louis “it’s fine” Dunn (@LouADunn) October 3, 2022

Huh.

You're trying so hard. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2022

They really, really are. If only they could try so hard to contain their enthusiasm and excitement.

Would be nice if you wrote an article about how the scientists got the projection wrong. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2022

Why do that when they can write about how Ron DeSantis hates Floridians and wants them dead?

Hi, Maggie. Who would you have ordered out, and when? Thx! https://t.co/8fY4iQzeIY — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) October 3, 2022

A few more questions – https://t.co/h3ZIGtvJ0s — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) October 3, 2022

Monday morning quarterbacks like Maggie Haberman can’t answer any of those questions. (A) Because they have no answers, and (B) because they see their job as taking down Ron DeSantis.

This is so gross Maggie (and a bunch of other people I see on my timeline) are playing monday morning quarterback on the graves of hurricane victims purely because they hate DeSantis https://t.co/Pv2HyGZHqi — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2022

You can tell this is unserious partisan bullshit b/c they have only now latched onto this talking point. None of them were expressing this opinion that DeSantis was obviously making the wrong decisions before landfall. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2022

Because none of them knew exactly what Hurricane Ian was going to do.

CNN: "Here's where the hurricane is going to go. We will play this on repeat and you should trust us." (Storm turns in last 24 hours) CNN: "How could you have possibly not evacuated these areas that we projected weren't going to be hit by the hurricane over and over?" — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 3, 2022

Remember…these people believe that increasing taxes can change the weather…they actually think they can accurately predict it… — Dustin DeLuca (@deluca_dustin) October 3, 2022

Yep. And, unlike them, Ron DeSantis never claimed to be able to predict it. But somehow it’s his fault that Hurricane Ian has a death toll.

Warned my students last week that media would be making an attempt to "Katrina" Ron DeSantis … curious how much they'll put into this and how it will work out. https://t.co/C8xp9zwNhk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 3, 2022

Well, Maggie and friends really seem to be giving it their all.

Once upon a time I respected you as a journalist — Vivian D (@peacetrain65_22) October 2, 2022

