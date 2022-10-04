NOT a great look! WATCH Cori Bush try and weasel out of saying if Biden is the best Dem candidate for 2024 on The View (video)

Posted at 3:19 pm on October 04, 2022 by Sam Janney

This is just painful from Cori Bush on The View when asked whether or not she thinks Biden is the best candidate to represent Democrats in 2024. Especially if Trump gets the nod for Republicans.

The fact she won’t say yes means she does not and the memo has obviously gone out from Pelosi or whoever is calling the shots on the Left these days. And considering how unpopular Kamala Harris is (and they’re talking about replacing her) with or without Trump, they’re in trouble come 2024.

Technically they’re in trouble come NOVEMBER 2022, but we digress.

Watch her try and get around actually answering the question:

She should have listened to the people who told her she shouldn’t run … but we digress.

Big time.

EL OH EL.

She would have been better off to just say no.

Ain’t it great?

See how easy that was?

Fair.

It ain’t good.

***

