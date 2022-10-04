This is just painful from Cori Bush on The View when asked whether or not she thinks Biden is the best candidate to represent Democrats in 2024. Especially if Trump gets the nod for Republicans.

The fact she won’t say yes means she does not and the memo has obviously gone out from Pelosi or whoever is calling the shots on the Left these days. And considering how unpopular Kamala Harris is (and they’re talking about replacing her) with or without Trump, they’re in trouble come 2024.

Technically they’re in trouble come NOVEMBER 2022, but we digress.

Watch her try and get around actually answering the question:

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush refuses to say if Biden is the "best candidate to represent Democrats" in 2024: "I won't say if he's best or if he's not" pic.twitter.com/zER4HlUOyo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2022

She should have listened to the people who told her she shouldn’t run … but we digress.

That’s a no 😂😂 — Jessica (@drum_ear) October 4, 2022

Big time.

EL OH EL.

She would have been better off to just say no.

Why would you. Dems are in a tight spot — The Drunken Rocky (@TheDrunkenRocky) October 4, 2022

Ain’t it great?

How bout I do it for you…. Not in the least…. There ya go — Judy A. Cool (@Judy_Cool21) October 4, 2022

See how easy that was?

she's all about promoting herself………not her constituents. — David AuBuchon (@BrassPlayer2014) October 4, 2022

Fair.

This is the most nutty, deranged congressperson I’ve ever seen. I can only imagine what her district looks like. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 4, 2022

It ain’t good.

***

***

