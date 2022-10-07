Rick Wilson is a boil on the butt of humanity.

But we repeat ourselves.

All we can figure at this point is that Rick must think Herschel Walker actually has a decent shot at beating Warnock. That, or he really is just that much of a jerk and is getting a constant high from performing for his low-IQ pals on the Left who eat up any and all things that are cruel to those on the Right. Really fascinating to watch the white liberals on this tweet attacking Herschel’s speaking (FYI, Herschel actually does have a stutter) … they never have changed their stripes. Scratch a Lefty (and yes, Rick is a total Lefty), find a racist.

That’s how this works, right?

Classy as ever.

Gotta show off for those new followers the lame Showtime special is going to send his way …

Maybe he should juggle or something.

Noted white progressive mockingly attributes rural Black man’s accent and diction to CTE damage pic.twitter.com/ruWmWcAs4g — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 7, 2022

White liberals really don’t care for Black people they can’t control.

Duh.

Figures Rick makes fun of black people. This is his cooler. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/8WQfa1cStr pic.twitter.com/Ty9UztEVlT — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) October 7, 2022

Figures.

Why do you hate Black people? https://t.co/lGz84gWeEW — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 7, 2022

Oh, Rick doesn’t hate Black people – just the ones who disagree with him.

Why yes, the Confederacy Cooler guy is being racist again. https://t.co/0RKNt9oWtN — Whatever you do… (@BrerRabbitBurnr) October 7, 2022

Racist. — Ultra Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) October 7, 2022

Did you pull that one out of your confederate cooler? pic.twitter.com/cpgCQhzdqY — Cranky "Disinformation Expert Expert" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 7, 2022

Seeing a theme here.

I’d say 90% of your liberal followers will need help understanding this tweet. — That Guy (@Baron_Scicluna) October 7, 2022

And yet they’re all there, clapping and barking like the trained seals they really are.

***

Related:

*POPCORN* MSNBC reporting on multiple, significant charges against Hunter Biden is PAINFULLY (for them) hilarious (watch)

NOT a great look! WATCH Cori Bush try and weasel out of saying if Biden is the best Dem candidate for 2024 on The View (video)

10% for ‘the big guy’! Rep. Thomas Massie kneecaps both Politico AND Biden in just 1 BRUTAL tweet about the ‘president’s wallet’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!