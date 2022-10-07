Senator Chris Murphy wants us all to know that he was in Poland and that their inflation rate is 18%, and since their government is conservative that proves the inflation we’re seeing is a global thing and not his party’s fault so don’t hold them accountable in the midterms and stuff.

No really, he thought people would buy this crap.

I was just in Poland. They have a conservative government and 18% inflation. Feels like the problem is a global phenomenon that doesn’t really care about the ideology of a particular government. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2022

He was wrong. As he usually is.

The only people buying this crap are voting blue no matter who anyway.

Meanwhile, the rest of us know Biden and Democrats are to blame and will HOPEFULLY vote accordingly in November.

We did not have this level of inflation until you guys took over and pushed spending through the roof plus cutting back on domestic energy production — Andrew (@aerojacket89) October 7, 2022

But POLAND, MAN.

Stop making excuses for Democrat mismanagement. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) October 7, 2022

Or it could be that because the US dollar is the banking of so many currencies, when our dollar is worth less or affects everything. — Patrick Riot (@Pat_Riot_21) October 7, 2022

There is one thing that leftist excel at: avoiding responsibility. — 🇺🇲 Ol' Tanker (@OldTankerPhil) October 7, 2022

And Murphy is one of the best at it.

Yup.

Other countries are not experiencing this…. nice cherry pick. — Ryan Barry (@RyanBar82859132) October 6, 2022

POLAND!

Seems to me that you can still blame liberals because the inflation is due to the actions and demands of liberals here in the US. — what’s up, evacuators? (@michael_kubik) October 6, 2022

Have you been to the southern border recently Chris? If you haven’t heard, over 2,000,000 people have illegally entered the country this year alone (that we know of). Maybe spend 10 minutes on problems that impact and hurt your constituents (for once). — Craig Kafir (@CraigLNU) October 6, 2022

No, but he’s been to Poland.

Does that count?

Nope. The Democrats did this. — Donald 🇺🇲 (@CptPatriotUSA) October 6, 2022

It's always been 18% in Poland — Swampfox75 (@Swampfox1974) October 6, 2022

Hrm.

No, it's not a global phenomenon. Stop making excuses. Japan has 2.8% inflation.

China has 2.5% inflation. — Inflation Is Not Transitory (@Aesop_NPV) October 6, 2022

Nice try. Our woes are a direct result of the policies of our current government. But you go ahead and keep trying to pass the blame. — Danny (@DMyrmidon) October 6, 2022

Nice try, Chris.

Really.

You would be wrong, but I appreciate how you need to push that narrative so as to give Biden cover. Here in Taiwan…an island…our inflation is still below 3%. Japan also has inflation below 3%. I think it is your President who has brought on your high inflation. — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) October 7, 2022

Even Taiwan is calling Chris out.

Ouch.

***

Related:

You mad, BRO? Racist MSNBC toolbag DRAGGED after trashing Kanye West for DARING to go on with Tucker Carlson

Scratch a Lefty –> Rick ‘Confederate Cooler’ Wilson’s NASTY jab at Herschel Walker over his actual STUTTER goes so wrong

*POPCORN* MSNBC reporting on multiple, significant charges against Hunter Biden is PAINFULLY (for them) hilarious (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!