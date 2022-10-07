Senator Chris Murphy wants us all to know that he was in Poland and that their inflation rate is 18%, and since their government is conservative that proves the inflation we’re seeing is a global thing and not his party’s fault so don’t hold them accountable in the midterms and stuff.

No really, he thought people would buy this crap.

He was wrong. As he usually is.

The only people buying this crap are voting blue no matter who anyway.

Meanwhile, the rest of us know Biden and Democrats are to blame and will HOPEFULLY vote accordingly in November.

But POLAND, MAN.

And Murphy is one of the best at it.

Yup.

POLAND!

No, but he’s been to Poland.

Does that count?

Hrm.

Nice try, Chris.

Really.

Even Taiwan is calling Chris out.

Ouch.

***

***

