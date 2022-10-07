Last night, President Joe Biden calmly informed us that we’re basically on the verge of nuclear Armageddon:

“[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

So imagine our surprise when we learned that he was heading off to Delaware for the weekend. How could he possibly think about taking a breather when Putin is about to declare nuclear war on the world? Well, some remarks from the White House today may offer us one theory: they’re actually just trying to ship Biden off somewhere so he can’t say anything else that will have to be walked back the next day.

Because the day after Biden’s remarks about nuclear holocaust, the White House is walking them back:

White House on Biden’s Armageddon comment: The US has no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 7, 2022

On Air Force One, @PressSec says there is no new intelligence that shaped the president's use of the term Armageddon discussing Putin and nuclear weapons at a fundraiser last night. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 7, 2022

No new intelligence was behind President Biden's warning last night about the risk of a potential nuclear “Armageddon," Karine Jean-Pierre says. There is no information that Russia is preparing to "imminently" use nuclear weapons, she adds. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2022

Oh.

This seems to happen a lot:

Do we have a count of all the walkbacks from this administration?? — Ashley 🌹 (@ACubanRose) October 7, 2022

Biden claims which the WH has walked back in the last few months "Oil slicks on the windshield gave me cancer" "Yes, we will defend Taiwan with our military" "Where's Jackie?" "The threat of nuclear armageddon is the greatest it's been since 1962" — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 7, 2022

We’re gonna have a whole book of these things before all this is over.

The fact the WH has to walk back POTUS saying we are on the brink of nuclear war is really something. https://t.co/3cbtf7MHGt — Brittany (@bccover) October 7, 2022

So two options: 1. The senile old man made stuff up 2. The senile old man let slip that the situation is far worse than the government wants to officially let on. https://t.co/tSUNPrpt8d — AlternateHistoryHub (@AltHistoryHub) October 7, 2022

We’re not sure which option is worse. What we are sure of is that Joe Biden needs to take a permanent vacation to Delaware, because he’s going down and he has no problem taking the rest of us down with him.

It's a STUTTER godamnit! — Batwing (@Hexakitty666) October 7, 2022

Some stutter. Jeebus.

He’s just incredibly dumb and dangerous. https://t.co/DTR9FCBJZb — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) October 7, 2022

Why does his team keep parading him around in this condition? Pathetic and dangerous. — Weezy (@Weezy_352) October 7, 2022

This administration sucks. We want a new one.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!