Last night, President Joe Biden calmly informed us that we’re basically on the verge of nuclear Armageddon:

“[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

So imagine our surprise when we learned that he was heading off to Delaware for the weekend. How could he possibly think about taking a breather when Putin is about to declare nuclear war on the world? Well, some remarks from the White House today may offer us one theory: they’re actually just trying to ship Biden off somewhere so he can’t say anything else that will have to be walked back the next day.

Because the day after Biden’s remarks about nuclear holocaust, the White House is walking them back:

Oh.

This seems to happen a lot:

We’re gonna have a whole book of these things before all this is over.

We’re not sure which option is worse. What we are sure of is that Joe Biden needs to take a permanent vacation to Delaware, because he’s going down and he has no problem taking the rest of us down with him.

Some stutter. Jeebus.

This administration sucks. We want a new one.

***

