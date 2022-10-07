During an address last night, President Biden presented a possible sequel of sorts to last year’s warning about a “winter of severe disease and death,” except this time it’s about the potential for nuclear war:

President Biden said in an address to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday night that the country under his leadership is as close to “Armageddon” as it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s. Speaking at a fundraiser in New York, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use a nuclear weapon. “[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons,” Biden said. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

“Armageddon”? Great — no mean tweets though, so we’ve got that going for us.

So what happens now? For starters, Biden’s heading to Delaware for the weekend:

Love how Biden's like, "The world's about to end in nuclear war! Also, going on vacation for the weekend again, see ya!" pic.twitter.com/j6YlAQbTq7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 7, 2022

Biden offers that chilling warning out of the blue last night… and today he's going to tour a Volvo plant in Maryland before spending another weekend in Delaware. Wait, I thought he just said we were nearing the risk of Armageddon!https://t.co/o9kvv2Irq5 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 7, 2022

Perhaps when “Armageddon” arrives Biden wants to make sure it happens while he’s at a Delaware ice cream shop.

