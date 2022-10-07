Inflation and high gas prices continue to put a big pinch on family budgets, the border is an unsecured disaster (by design), crime is spiking in America’s cities and just yesterday President Biden said the world is the closest its been to a nuclear war since the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago:

BREAKING: President Biden said the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in Ukraine. https://t.co/r6A6wmnSgl — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2022

Is Biden saying there might be a sequel to the “winter of severe illness and death”?

However, add all that up and Biden’s time in office has really impressed David Hogg:

President Biden has FAR exceeded my expectations. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) October 7, 2022

Those of us who expected Biden to be a terrible president might agree that yes, he’s exceeded even that already low expectation.

They were that low? — el 13 pulgadas (@Pulgadas13) October 7, 2022

I’ve never met anyone with a bar set that low… Well done, I guess. https://t.co/gQrlNQqyt3 — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant/Lunchtime Rowdy (@YesThatVCharles) October 7, 2022

I mean, how low was this bar? https://t.co/7Y9x3osZN1 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 7, 2022

The bar is so low that it’s about five feet underground.

No he hasn’t. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 7, 2022

high food cost

high gas prices

high utility cost

high crime yeah, we're just waiting for nuclear war to complete expectations https://t.co/9torPzOb08 — duane poole @ Duanepoole (@duanepoole) October 7, 2022

What we wouldn’t give for a few “mean tweets” right now.

***

***

