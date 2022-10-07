Inflation and high gas prices continue to put a big pinch on family budgets, the border is an unsecured disaster (by design), crime is spiking in America’s cities and just yesterday President Biden said the world is the closest its been to a nuclear war since the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago:

Is Biden saying there might be a sequel to the “winter of severe illness and death”?

However, add all that up and Biden’s time in office has really impressed David Hogg:

Those of us who expected Biden to be a terrible president might agree that yes, he’s exceeded even that already low expectation.

The bar is so low that it’s about five feet underground.

What we wouldn’t give for a few “mean tweets” right now.

