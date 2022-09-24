David Hogg thrusts himself into the spotlight once again with a big reveal about his personal background of…. extensive familiarity guns due to his dad’s FBI career? Reportedly, Hogg has been shooting guns with FBI dad since grade 4. If you are sensitive to grammatical idiocy, please look away – the Harvard senior still struggles to form coherent thought in written form.

People think I have never seen, touched or shot a gun. That’s bullshit. I've been shooting guns, including my dads MP5 (a literal submachine gun) from the FBI since I was in 4th grade. I knew how to clean, disable, load and shoot all our guns before I went to middle school. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2022

To be fair, the kid is probably tired of being told that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Establishing street cred with the gun crowd seems like the way to go. If FBI Dad handed pre-pubescent Davey his “literal submachine gun” to clean, disable, load, and shoot this changes everything.

Your FBI dad illegally gave you access to a Federally issued full auto MP5? https://t.co/xrChTcMRTB — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) September 24, 2022

Not that David Hogg would ever put a spotlight on himself and place his own ambitions over all else.

Your kid dime-ing you out in front of millions people: Priceless — PBR Streetgang Actual 🇺🇸 (@pbrstreetgang_) September 24, 2022

So… you're implicating your father in the criminal act of letting a child fire a government-issue submachine gun? Or are you just making up stories, David? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 24, 2022

But guys. He REALLY wants everyone to know that he knows something about guns.

You assume I know nothing about these guns or who owns them. I do because I have shot them and my family owned them throughout my childhood. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) September 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time that David has shared tales of this particular weapon either.

You said before that it wasn't a "submachine gun". You said it wasn't an automatic rifle. You said you weren't even sure it was an MP5.https://t.co/TmOXb6YxGo — Professor Daxophone (@DaxophoneSolo) September 24, 2022

While aspects of the whole story appear to be lacking in consistency, the real take away is that what Hogg really seems to have learned about guns is that they are not for mere plebs.

So “assault weapons” for you and your fed dad but not for us serfs huh? — Hank Venture -Last clone standing (@HankVenture5) September 24, 2022

Government agency types yes, common citizens who would potentially defend themselves from tyrannical government rule as prescribed in the US Constitution, um NO. Also of interest is that the weapons a very capable 4th grader handled were seemingly not the sort to carry out acts of violence of their own accord. Young David miraculously survived exposure to wEaPoNs oF wAr with neither incident nor injury, at least not that he has shared thus far. Such an occurrence simply can not be used as an example though. Remember folks, David Hogg is special. His mission is to protect kids (and any potential for related personal fame and recognition that results), not guns (or the Constitutional rights of his fellow citizens).

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!