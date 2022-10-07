The Left takes no prisoners, it’s time for the Right to wake up and do the same.

This thread from Twitchy favorite, Ian McKelvey, lays it out pretty perfectly … let’s hope it’s a wake-up call to every conservative out there who keeps preening on about their principles. If we do not win in November and start reigning this administration in, there will be little to no principles left for them to preen on about.

Take a gander:

Leftists focus on seizing power, and they do it smartly and effectively. Concentrating on the courts, military, schools, and even corporate leadership. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

We hate to give them credit … but he’s right.

Look at what they did with school boards and nobody noticed until it was too late and these boards were bending the knee to teacher’s unions all across the country. There’s a reason our kiddos are at least two years delayed.

Thank a teacher’s union.

And your school board.

Conservatives have typically focused on smaller government in an effort to maximize personal and economic liberty. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

Yup.

If you think of the above as if it is an equation, it becomes readily apparent that Side A will end up with the power while Side B focuses on “being left alone.” In this scenario, it’s not difficult to imagine Side B being cancelled out. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

Being left alone stopped being feasible decades ago, unfortunately.

Leftists know this. They’ll even say it to you on Twitter. “Your side is becoming more irrelevant each day. You’re dying out. Eventually, we will own this country.” Deep down, Side B knows it’s true. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

They think only old people are on the Right.

Yeah, it’s stupid but ultimately the way we ‘fight’? They’re not wrong about that.

Until Trump, and look at what they did (and continue to do) to him.

Clearly, there’s a choice to be made. Either conservatives fight leftists in a meaningful way, or they will cease to exist. Leftists must be fought with the same degree of ruthlessness they themselves fight with. If their methods must be used against them, so be it. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

Ruthlessness.

If their methods must be used against them, so be it.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

When they screech about “fascism” and “racism,” laugh in their faces. When they attempt to hold conservatives to standards that leftists refuse to live by, laugh in their faces. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

Laugh in their faces.

Point and laugh.

And FIGHT.

When they use the Bible and Christianity as a weapon against conservatives, even though they kicked Jesus out of schools and want to tax churches out of existence, laugh in their faces. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

We like this … laugh in their faces.

Seize control of school boards. Expunge Marxist ideology from the military. Gain control of the courts. Brutally smash Antifa and similar groups. Recognize leftists for what they are: the most dangerous enemy this country has ever faced. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

That’s what we’ve been seeing happen with school boards across the country now … parents are seizing control, and more people on the Right are running and winning.

And thanks to Trump, there are plenty of courts and judges we can count on.

The rest is up to us.

Fighting back against the most dangerous enemy this country has ever faced.

Do I sound like a “fascist”? If so, I simply could not care less. Liberty is worth fighting for, and if fought for using only half measures, it will evaporate before our eyes. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 7, 2022

In other words, we can’t sit back and ‘tsk tsk’ … it’s time to get our hands dirty.

If not now, WHEN?!

