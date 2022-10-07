The Left takes no prisoners, it’s time for the Right to wake up and do the same.

This thread from Twitchy favorite, Ian McKelvey, lays it out pretty perfectly … let’s hope it’s a wake-up call to every conservative out there who keeps preening on about their principles. If we do not win in November and start reigning this administration in, there will be little to no principles left for them to preen on about.

Take a gander:

We hate to give them credit … but he’s right.

Look at what they did with school boards and nobody noticed until it was too late and these boards were bending the knee to teacher’s unions all across the country. There’s a reason our kiddos are at least two years delayed.

Thank a teacher’s union.

And your school board.

Yup.

Being left alone stopped being feasible decades ago, unfortunately.

They think only old people are on the Right.

Yeah, it’s stupid but ultimately the way we ‘fight’? They’re not wrong about that.

Until Trump, and look at what they did (and continue to do) to him.

Ruthlessness.

If their methods must be used against them, so be it.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

Laugh in their faces.

Point and laugh.

And FIGHT.

We like this … laugh in their faces.

That’s what we’ve been seeing happen with school boards across the country now … parents are seizing control, and more people on the Right are running and winning.

And thanks to Trump, there are plenty of courts and judges we can count on.

The rest is up to us.

Fighting back against the most dangerous enemy this country has ever faced.

In other words, we can’t sit back and ‘tsk tsk’ … it’s time to get our hands dirty.

If not now, WHEN?!

***

***

