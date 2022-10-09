Katie Hobbs has refused to debate Kari Lake.

She’s even officially said she will not take part in a televised debate this year. Huh.

After watching this interview where she was asked to list one thing she’s learned from the Latino community, we’re starting to understand WHY.

What.

A.

Disaster.

Watch:

Oooh, her sister-in-law is Latino.

Is that sort of like her saying she has a Black friend?

Just curious.

And what a disaster.

Guess we should just be glad she didn’t compare anyone to a breakfast taco.

***

***

