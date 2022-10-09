Katie Hobbs has refused to debate Kari Lake.

She’s even officially said she will not take part in a televised debate this year. Huh.

After watching this interview where she was asked to list one thing she’s learned from the Latino community, we’re starting to understand WHY.

What.

A.

Disaster.

Watch:

“What have you learned…from the Latino community?” Arizona Democrat governor nominee Katie Hobbs: “That’s a great question … practicing my español un poquito.” “So there’s not one specific lesson you could share…other than español? Hobbs: “Uh…”pic.twitter.com/VPvQZQL4ak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

Oooh, her sister-in-law is Latino.

Is that sort of like her saying she has a Black friend?

Just curious.

And what a disaster.

This clip won't be shown on MSNBC and ABC. I don't how anyone watches that and thinks to themselves, 'yeah, Katie Hobbs is the right choice over Kari Lake.' — Joe Danker (@Jdanker22) October 9, 2022

I um, uh…see why she, uh, doesn't want to um, debate Kari Lake, uhh, in front of, um…people. — Dr. Lexus (@SirLurkington) October 9, 2022

This sums up exactly why Katie Hobbs will never debate Keri Lake.

She cannot think on her feet or defend what she has said and done — JJC (@JJ3000) October 9, 2022

Uh….uh…..uh………..uh……. Español…..uh ….. un poquito…. Uh uh….uh….uh. Good point, never thought of that 🤔 LMfAO — 𝕝𝕦𝕟𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕡𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕤🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@lunastarpatches) October 9, 2022

Guess we should just be glad she didn’t compare anyone to a breakfast taco.

***

