First parents, now pro-life activists. What’s next, Garland?

You know what, we don’t even want to joke about this because God only knows how much worse this DOJ can get …

We can all feel safer knowing Biden’s DOJ is getting these evil pro-life activists off the streets.

Ahem.

Julie Kelly shared the fed’s indictment against these ‘evil-doers’:

So they protested?

Right?

We’re reading that correctly … yes? If this is a big deal we have a whole summer of looting, violence, rioting, and other f**kery the DOJ might want to look at. Oh, we know they won’t but c’mon, seriously with this?

Social media.

Travel.

Logistics.

They organized a pro-life protest.

The horror.

They blocked the doors to an abortion clinic.

Seriously? That’s it?

And finally, here’s a video taken of Paul Vaughn (one of the 11 pro-lifers charged) as he was arrested and CUFFED in front of his children. Notice they won’t answer his wife.

This is terrifying.

***

***

