First parents, now pro-life activists. What’s next, Garland?

You know what, we don’t even want to joke about this because God only knows how much worse this DOJ can get …

We can all feel safer knowing Biden’s DOJ is getting these evil pro-life activists off the streets.

Ahem.

Julie Kelly shared the fed’s indictment against these ‘evil-doers’:

Just pulled up the federal indictment against 11 pro-life activists now facing felonies for an anti-abortion protest more than 18 months ago. This DOJ is OUT OF CONTROL h/t @MiaCathell pic.twitter.com/5kDqOBW2W3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 7, 2022

Wow "enjoyment" doing a lot of heavy lifting here pic.twitter.com/aS4EiAYT9W — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 7, 2022

So they protested?

Right?

We’re reading that correctly … yes? If this is a big deal we have a whole summer of looting, violence, rioting, and other f**kery the DOJ might want to look at. Oh, we know they won’t but c’mon, seriously with this?

Social media.

Travel.

Logistics.

They organized a pro-life protest.

The horror.

They blocked the doors to an abortion clinic.

Seriously? That’s it?

And finally, here’s a video taken of Paul Vaughn (one of the 11 pro-lifers charged) as he was arrested and CUFFED in front of his children. Notice they won’t answer his wife.

🚨 One of the pro-life leaders targeted by Biden's DOJ sent me footage of the early morning FBI raid on his family home. Paul Vaughn was placed in handcuffs by armed FBI agents in front of his children just before school drop-off. Watch as his wife pleads for answers mid-arrest: https://t.co/lUP6tJOSzW pic.twitter.com/XeYComC6mZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 7, 2022

This is terrifying.

***

***

