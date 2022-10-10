As Twitchy readers know, Politico wrote a fairly abhorrent piece about Jennifer Ruth-Green in what can only be construed as a ‘gimme’ to her opponent, Democrat Frank Mrvan. Reading the article, and now her statement/thread, we can only hope she absolutely DECIMATES Mrvan …

.@JenRuthGreen, #IN01 candidate for Congress, released statement responding to @RepMrvan & his cronies illegally obtaining Green’s military records, attempting to smear her military career & working w/ @Politico to out her as a victim of sexual assault while serving in Iraq(2/10) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

I’m a survivor of sexual trauma in the military. I am being forced to share this information outside of my own timeline and for the first time publicly because my Congressman, Frank Mrvan, and his cronies illegally obtained my military records describing my sexual assault. (3/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

His team fished the details of my assault to different news outlets, asking them to share misinformation to portray me as a failed military officer who lacks integrity. This is false. (4/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

I believe after sharing my assault against the advice of some in my command, my career was intentionally derailed. The paperwork Congressman Mrvan illegally obtained contains information that reflects me in a negative light. (5/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

I have since appealed the incident with the military, and the entire issue is settled. Clearly, I have progressed as a military member, promoting to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and successfully completing a command tour. (6/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

I have written to the U.S. Attorney, the Air Force Inspector General, and the Department of Defense asking them to launch criminal probes into the release of my confidential personnel file. (7/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

I'm saddened to have to share publicly one of the most private events of my life, & I’m even more saddened that @RepMrvan, who I applauded for authoring the Military Sexual Trauma bill, would engage in or tolerate this despicable behavior from his campaign and his allies. (8/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

It's unacceptable for every vet, it's unacceptable for every woman, and it's unacceptable for anyone who has ever been a victim of sexual assault. (9/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

However, God, my family, my Pastor and his wife, and the mental health providers at the Adam Benjamin VA have been instrumental in helping me thrive after this great difficulty. (10/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

As a servant & as a leader, I take my words & my responsibilities seriously. I will continue to serve people with integrity, & I am undeterred by @RepMrvan’s attacks. As I have always, I will move forward and succeed despite obstacles such as this thrown in my path. (11/11) — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) October 9, 2022

