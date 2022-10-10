Jennifer-Ruth Green is running for Congress in Indiana and Politico tried a very backhanded smear against her last week. We cannot express enough how disgusting Politico is for doing what they have done. They pretended to do a story on a prominent black conservative who could flip a Congressional seat which has been a Democrat seat for 100 years, but in the body of the article, they tried to smear her by including her sexual assault that occurred while she was in the military. It seems as if they were just working as an opposition research arm for her competitor, Democrat Congressman Mrvan.

From Politico:

“I’m a survivor of sexual trauma in the military, and I am being forced to discuss it publicly for the first time because Congressman Mrvan or his supporters obtained — either illegally or by egregious error — military records describing my sexual assault as well as performance reviews, and peddled those records to the media with the intent smear me and my military career,” she wrote in a statement to POLITICO. “The performance review being pushed to discredit my leadership is false.” (Green has not contested the authenticity of the documents, which were obtained by a public records request and provided to POLITICO by a person outside the Mrvan campaign.)

See how they try to smear her in the same sentence with the ‘not contested authenticity of the documents’ line?

Meet the Black Republican woman who could give her party their first chance to control this Indiana district in nearly 100 years. For @POLITICOMag: https://t.co/HKRatw2nnD — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 7, 2022

So gross.

Twitter had a lot to say about it.



In our opinion, a-hole seems to be an understatement.

What an unbelievable dirtbag you are 😠 — theodophilus (@theodophilus2) October 9, 2022

Is this what "journalism" constitutes as these days? I call out both sides when I see clown political journalists. Taking down this woman because she has an "R" next to her name? Clown show "journalists". https://t.co/ZcoI0f27EZ — Chad Minton (@chad_minton) October 10, 2022

Just curious, why is a woman's sexual assault by an Iraqi soldier relevant to her candidacy? She's never brought it up. She told/begged you not to publish it. Why did you think it was relevant, @adamwren? Tell me, is a woman defined by what OTHER people do to her? https://t.co/dby0ybUY9w — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 9, 2022

It should not be relevant. The only reason it could be relevant is if Politico is trying to help the Mrvan Campaign smear his opponent.

The scandal here is you getting access to her performance reviews. That’s highly confidential and only she can release that information. Mrvan will likely lose the election for this and should face criminal charges if he’s involved in this. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) October 10, 2022

We hope he loses the election and criminal charges would be a BONUS!

You guys published her sexual assault records and then screwed up the twitter tag. Politico doing great out here. https://t.co/gzXoilxEKc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2022

Politico is disgusting for this.

We can only hope Politico gets all of the pushback they deserve and Mrvan loses BIG!

***

Editor’s Note:

