Kamala Harris doesn’t think anyone should have to go to jail for smoking weed.

It’s like Kamala doesn’t know she’s Kamala.

This definitely has a, ‘How do you do, fellow kids,’ vibe to it.

Watch:

VP HARRIS: "Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed." pic.twitter.com/yHDGeUyQ9e — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2022

Someone get this broad a mirror.

Get her TWO.

She’s literally responsible for thousands of people being in jail over weed …

😂 this is literally what you did. — Dr. Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,commentary (@marinasmigielsk) October 9, 2022

Literally.

BUT NOBODY SHOULD GO TO JAIL FOR SMOKIN’ WEED, YO.

Said someone that made a career of putting misdemeanor weed charges in jail. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) October 9, 2022

So even though Biden is pardoning people for weed hundreds of the people she put behind bars will not be eligible.

Ugh, this admin just SUCKS so much.

Yep, and you put them in jail for doing just that, Kamala — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 9, 2022

There it is. ^

People cheering have no idea she used to lock up the same people she supports now. Politicians truly are the lowest of the low. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) October 9, 2022

And she’s the lowest.

Didn’t she make a career sending people jail for minor marijuana offenses? — Joe (@joe_B_1988) October 9, 2022

How ironic because when she was an attorney she literally put hundreds of people away for smoking weed. — Lissa (@LissaGirlOnFire) October 9, 2022

Thousands.

Zero self-awareness — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) October 9, 2022

Dontcha think?

***

***

