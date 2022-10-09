Kamala Harris doesn’t think anyone should have to go to jail for smoking weed.

It’s like Kamala doesn’t know she’s Kamala.

This definitely has a, ‘How do you do, fellow kids,’ vibe to it.

Watch:

Someone get this broad a mirror.

Get her TWO.

She’s literally responsible for thousands of people being in jail over weed …

Literally.

BUT NOBODY SHOULD GO TO JAIL FOR SMOKIN’ WEED, YO.

So even though Biden is pardoning people for weed hundreds of the people she put behind bars will not be eligible.

Ugh, this admin just SUCKS so much.

There it is. ^

And she’s the lowest.

Thousands.

Dontcha think?

