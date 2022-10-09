This editor can’t help it … every single time we see Robert Reich cross our timeline all we can think about is how he fought against affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood. It’s sort of hard to take a millionaire like Bob seriously when he complains about evil rich people and tax cuts.

Lil feller even brought up ‘trickle-down economics.’

He was really rollin’:

Trickle down economics was invented by conservatives in the 1980s to justify massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. It’s been nothing short of a disaster. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 9, 2022

Robert raggin’ on Reagan … good times.

This is hilarious considering it was Democrats who created the phrase ‘ trickle-down economics’ to trash Reagan.

From Forbes:

Our language is loaded with phrases that lead people into false beliefs and harmful actions, but the one I would nominate as the worst and most destructive of all is “trickle-down economics.” It was devised by Democrats in the 1980s as a way to attack President Reagan’s economic policy combination of tax rate cuts and some relaxation of federal regulations. They needed a catchy, easy-to-remember zinger to fire at Reagan; a line that would keep their voting base angry. Sneering that Reagan’s policies amounted to cutting taxes on the rich in hopes that some small amount of that money would eventually trickle down into the pockets of workers was perfect. It painted Reagan and other advocates of tax reduction as friends of the rich who would cruelly deprive the government of the money it needed to help the poor and middle class. As a political slogan, it was a brilliant stroke. The trouble is that it has led vast numbers of people into a disastrously mistaken idea about the source of prosperity – that high taxes and a growing government is the way to increase it.

These yahoos have never changed their colors, probably because OTHER yahoos keep buying into it.

Luckily, there were not too many yahoos on his tweet and lots of people calling him out instead.

Trickle down economics was never a Republican thing, it was a buzzphrase invented by the democrats. — Freedom isn’t free 🇺🇸 (@RedFizo1) October 9, 2022

I realize Goebbels' Big Lie is a major tool of the Socialist Left, but telling a lie long enough, loud enough, and often does not really make it the Truth — Dan Kauffman (@kentuckydan) October 9, 2022

I was in my 30’s during the Reagan years. They were spectacular! The only people who disagree are like you because Reagan proved your policies are trash. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) October 9, 2022

Things are certainly sucking right now.

Just sayin’.

Ronald Reagan ushered in the greatest economic expansion in human history, not US history, ALL OF HUMANITY, while fighting and winning a Cold War without firing a shot, but obviously no communist would ever acknowledge this, only lament it. — Veektor Naikee (@SenseiSandman) October 9, 2022

I remember it working pretty damned well. — Eiver Mecktun 2.0 (@Spearfish2eat) October 9, 2022

Neither the phrase nor the economic philosophy were ‘invented’ in the 1980s.https://t.co/fDydpdsft7 — Arthur “Recurring Fountain of Revenue” Dent (@_A_Dent) October 9, 2022

Fake economist has lost his way…👆🤡 — RA (@RA40489851) October 9, 2022

Fake economist never really KNEW their way in the first place.

Just sayin’.

