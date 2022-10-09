Sounds like the Mexican Cartels should send Biden a thank-you card …

Quote: "The US Department of Homeland Security reports that the Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal migrants into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion this year — up 2,500%." https://t.co/hAFnT0s5dB — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 8, 2022

That. Is. Insane.

But you know, Kamala Harris said our border is secure so there’s that.

Ahem.

From the New York Post:

Democrats are napping peacefully through the US-Mexico “border” crisis they engineered. Perhaps these data will snap them from their slumber: The US Department of Homeland Security reports that the Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal migrants into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion this year — up 2,500%. If these criminals merged into a corporation, their 2022 gross revenues would rival that of — are you sitting down? — Fox Corporation. Fox News Channel’s parent company earned $12.91 billion in the year ended June 30, 2021, and $13.97 billion 12 months later.

If Democrats really are napping through all this, maybe losing both the House and the Senate in November will wake them up? LET’S MAKE THAT HAPPEN.

Wonder how much a $$ cut the Biden Family Crime Cartel gets out of this? Where's Hunter? — DANIMAL 🇺🇸 💥💪 (@Glockfan19) October 8, 2022

He’s finger painting.

Leave him be.

The numbers don’t lie. No one has done more for Mexican drug cartels than Joe Biden. — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) October 8, 2022

Another record broken?

Gosh, it’s a mystery.

"The border is secure." Blind man Mayorkas — ⬛⬛⬛⬛MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) October 8, 2022

And Border Czar Kammy-Knows-Nothin’.

@POTUS has been good to the cartels! — G Mall (@GmallG) October 9, 2022

It’s a total disgrace — Gandalf5611 (@gandalf5611) October 8, 2022

Complete and total disgrace.

