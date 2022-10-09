Ok, the full moon isn’t until TONIGHT … so why were people losing their freakin’ minds LAST NIGHT? Granted, it was Saturday night Twitter and people like to get their whackjob on but c’mon man, first Kanye West talks about going Def Con 3 on the Jews, and then Noah Smith was all about WWIII.

Maybe everyone should just put down the freakin’ Twitter, go outside, and touch some grass.

Seriously.

Not entirely sure what Noah was thinking but here we are.

Fair question since he appears to be all gung-ho!

*sigh*

We made a similar face.

So crabby that people are having the same reaction to his silly tweet.

Poor Floof …

This was just such a strange thread.

Heh.

Not us … yet.

We imagine it’s only a short time away though.

