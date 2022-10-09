Ok, the full moon isn’t until TONIGHT … so why were people losing their freakin’ minds LAST NIGHT? Granted, it was Saturday night Twitter and people like to get their whackjob on but c’mon man, first Kanye West talks about going Def Con 3 on the Jews, and then Noah Smith was all about WWIII.

Maybe everyone should just put down the freakin’ Twitter, go outside, and touch some grass.

Seriously.

No. If we must, we should fight WWIII to prevent the conquest of the world by brutal tyrants. Culture is only one piece of freedom. Freedom is what is worth fighting for. https://t.co/5KV64QNJak — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 8, 2022

Not entirely sure what Noah was thinking but here we are.

you heading to the front lines? — 🤖⚔️🌆🌈 🇺🇸.gif (@nhdre) October 8, 2022

Fair question since he appears to be all gung-ho!

In a nuclear war, living in a city center IS the front lines. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 8, 2022

*sigh*

We made a similar face.

Fighting is diff than nuclear war You sending any of your children to fight? You going over? It’s worth it right? — Ben Chiarelli (@benchiarelli) October 8, 2022

You guys really need to coordinate on a comeback. "You madman, you're going to get us all killed" is competing with "You coward, why don't you go fight" — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 8, 2022

So crabby that people are having the same reaction to his silly tweet.

We??? Are you gonna enlist? — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 8, 2022

Poor Floof …

Sign ups available in every county around. When do you sign? — LibertasIbidem (@LibertasInstruc) October 9, 2022

Will you personally be fighting ? — Smitty (@gsmith1216) October 8, 2022

Obviously if there is a nuclear war I will be killed. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 8, 2022

This was just such a strange thread.

Heh.

Is there anyone Noah hasn't blocked on the right at this point? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 9, 2022

Not us … yet.

We imagine it’s only a short time away though.

***

Related:

SHORTsighted! Robert Reich stopped SHORT babbling about ‘trickle down economics’ and EVIL tax cuts for the EVIL rich

Tweep’s ‘hobby’ of finding sofas and other objects that Jill Biden’s dresses are ‘MADE from’ results in spectacularly HILARIOUS thread

NOW we know WHY she won’t debate Kari! WATCH Katie Hobbs totally BOMB when asked VERY simple question about Latino community

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!