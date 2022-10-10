Full disclosure, we expect to write several articles about Democrats screeching about what Kanye West said about Def Con 3 and the Jews while being absolutely complicit when it comes to the horrible things said by their own colleagues like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. We hate to break it to people like Eric Swalwell, but the Left really does have the market cornered on anti-Semitism, regardless of what Kanye West tweeted.

Eric couldn’t wait to jump in line to take another turn at the nard-punching machine:

Wow. @JudiciaryGOP is standing by Kanye and his war on Jews. To “own the libs” they’re willing to own Anti-Semitism. https://t.co/1tCESyvYEd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 9, 2022

Ugh, would someone close to Eric please tell him the ‘own the libs’ thing is sort of a joke now? We use it to promote our VIP mainly because we know lawn flamingos like Eric get so worked up about it when they see it. And c’mon man, nobody owns anti-Semitism like the Left.

Rashida Talib and Ilan Omar have entered the chat… — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) October 9, 2022

Have you bothered to look at the date and times of the two posts, idiot? — RedIn⬛⬛ 👩‍🏫 (@RealRedInDC) October 9, 2022

Numbers just seem to confuse the guy. Maybe draw him a picture or two?

Oh, I don't think there's any worries about wresting antisemitism away from the left, they've always had such a lock on it. — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) October 9, 2022

When you disavow Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar get back to us Skippy. — JimTheTired (@JimmyHallTX) October 9, 2022

I realize that you are not a time lord, and the linear passage of time has a complex for some. But your comments don’t hold up through time. pic.twitter.com/Y8h5t4TtEt — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 9, 2022

His comments don’t hold up in the here and now either.

Now do Ilhan Omar, AOC and Rashida Tlaib. Dunce. — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) October 9, 2022

Wow. @TheDemocrats have continued to stand by Omar and Tlaib and their war on Jews. To “own the cons” they’re willing to own Anti-Semitism. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 9, 2022

Why do you work so hard to prove you are an asshole? We already know you are! — TRAPPER_BOB (@BobSamuelson55) October 10, 2022

Here goes Eric again retweeting his own tweet. 🤦‍♂️ — THE OCpatriot™ ❁ (@HB_beachbum_) October 9, 2022

Good point. He did retweet himself to talk smack …

Slept with any Chinese spies lately? — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) October 10, 2022

This will never NOT be funny.

Is this a parody account? — DEBslz (@DEBslz) October 9, 2022

We’ve been asking ourselves this very question for YEARS.

Eric, dude, you make our job too easy.

