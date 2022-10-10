After Big Tech Giant PayPal told the whole world they would be fining people for ‘misinformation’ ($2500!!!), and then tried to backpedal claiming it was a mistake when the pushback was of a GLOBAL nature, seems their stock is kinda sorta taking a beating today.
And by kinda sorta, we mean a serious beating.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer, more deserving company.
.@PayPal down 6.12% in the first half of the day.
We can go lower. pic.twitter.com/ZPGCcay2bn
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 10, 2022
Oh yes, yes we can.
At the time of this writing they’ve rebounded a bit (only down 5.64%) but pretty safe to say their actions are impacting their stock in a bad way. And c’mon, did they really think anyone would believe them? They ACCIDENTALLY told the world they’d fine people $2500 for misinformation? This would have gone through legal, design, user experience … this had to be something they’ve been working on for quite a while.
This was no accident.
They just didn’t think they’d get nuked the way they did.
And thank God they did.
PayPal Stock Plummets after Controversy over ‘Misinformation’ Fine https://t.co/YUelfZ0NlF
— AngieLovesLife (@BabyLove020) October 10, 2022
Misinformation Fine.
Ri-damn-diculous.
Just when we thought 2022 couldn’t get any dumber.
***
Related:
‘You DRUNK?’ RedSteeze makes Politico’s VP of MarCom look like a TOOL in vicious back and forth over Jennifer-Ruth Green story
Gosh, wonder WHY?! January 6 Committee pushes release date of their report out AGAIN and the new date speaks VOLUMES
Nice TRY! MN Democrat Rep. Liz Boldon DRAGGED so hard for straight-up hateful tweet about parenting she tries deleting (but we got it)
***
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.