After Big Tech Giant PayPal told the whole world they would be fining people for ‘misinformation’ ($2500!!!), and then tried to backpedal claiming it was a mistake when the pushback was of a GLOBAL nature, seems their stock is kinda sorta taking a beating today.

And by kinda sorta, we mean a serious beating.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer, more deserving company.

.@PayPal down 6.12% in the first half of the day. We can go lower. pic.twitter.com/ZPGCcay2bn — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 10, 2022

Oh yes, yes we can.

At the time of this writing they’ve rebounded a bit (only down 5.64%) but pretty safe to say their actions are impacting their stock in a bad way. And c’mon, did they really think anyone would believe them? They ACCIDENTALLY told the world they’d fine people $2500 for misinformation? This would have gone through legal, design, user experience … this had to be something they’ve been working on for quite a while.

This was no accident.

They just didn’t think they’d get nuked the way they did.

And thank God they did.

PayPal Stock Plummets after Controversy over ‘Misinformation’ Fine https://t.co/YUelfZ0NlF — AngieLovesLife (@BabyLove020) October 10, 2022

Misinformation Fine.

Ri-damn-diculous.

Just when we thought 2022 couldn’t get any dumber.

