As Twitchy readers know, Politico did a fairly nasty smear piece on congressional candidate, Jennifer-Ruth Green. Sounds like her opponent may have been shopping the story around and Politico picked it up …

Incredibly ugly that @mrvan4congress and friends are out shopping opposition research on their political opponent @JenRuthGreen’s traumatic sexual assault. And very surprising an outlet like Politico would print it against the victim’s wishes.https://t.co/g3F3knPOgp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2022

Genuinely hard to imagine a Democrat candidate getting this kind of treatment. Good for Green for pushing back – this ha gut-wrenching. pic.twitter.com/MLGQw3RrO2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2022

It’s hard to imagine a Democrat candidate getting this kind of treatment because they DON’T get this kind of treatment. Rags like Politico save this sort of ugliness for the Right.

Brad Dayspring, VP of Marketing and Communications at Politico, decided to chime in …

This story is an incredibly nuanced, deeply reported piece that looks at the totality of Ms. Green’s military career, which her team has placed at the forefront of her campaign. Read it, and tell me you think it’s not a balanced piece. 1/2. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Yeah, this didn’t go so well.

Enter RedSteeze.

It's not about being a balanced piece. It's about you guys publishing leaked private information handed to you as oppo about her sexual assault and you *acting* like that's okay under the guise of the excuse of a balanced piece. You absolutely knew what you were doing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

What he said.

*POPCORN*

Classy as always. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Pretty sure Brad has no business lecturing anyone else about being classy.

I love that you're lecturing me about class after this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

What facts?

Someone’s getting fussy …

Brad, in case you haven't noticed, I'm the guy defending the privacy rights of the sexual assault victim. https://t.co/YkdyR5nKr2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

Yeah, curse words aren’t quite as classless as outing a woman’s sexual assault.

Just spitballin’ here.

Without any clue of the facts at hand. But sure, get your likes and your engagement. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Awww, wassamatta Brad?

Who shopped the story? Why publish when she begged you not to? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) October 10, 2022

Fair question.

Andrew, lol. Save it guy. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Brad likes to call people, ‘Guy.’

You guys notice that?

You didn't answer the question. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

Of course, he didn’t.

Nor will I. Nor would I reveal all of the stories Andrew has been as source for, as he knows. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

We all know who shopped it.

Brad just won’t admit it.

But he did sort of threaten to out Andrew … right?

So your contention is that you won't answer questions about the sourcing of this private rape story but will openly burn a supposed source for questioning you on it? Brad, are you drunk rn or just really trying to make your employer look bad on purpose? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

I don’t discuss sourcing, period, as I stated, Stephen. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Not a great look.

Yup, he outed a source … while claiming he doesn’t out sources.

Man, Politico these days. I dunno. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

Seriously.

woof — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 10, 2022

He doesn't discuss sourcing until he does — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

“I won’t talk about what I won’t talk about.” Good point Stephen. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

He’s trying so hard.

HA HA HA HA HA

Are you drunk right now? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

Really wish, but alas not. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) October 10, 2022

Any update to this? pic.twitter.com/poWotzJrX3 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2022

OOPSIE.

Yeah, has Brad simply changed his mind since then?

…except in cases involving candidates’ with whom I am diametrically opposed, then it’s totally acceptable.” — THMD (@thancockMD) October 10, 2022

Preeeeeetty much.

Politico has all of this coming, and then some.

***

Related:

Gosh, wonder WHY?! January 6 Committee pushes release date of their report out AGAIN and the new date speaks VOLUMES

Nice TRY! MN Democrat Rep. Liz Boldon DRAGGED so hard for straight-up hateful tweet about parenting she tries deleting (but we got it)

Jennifer-Ruth Green takes Politico and her Democrat opponent Frank Mrvan APART for exploiting her abuse in brutal thread-statement

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!