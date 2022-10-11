How quickly do you all think the mainstream media will ignore this bombshell story about Raphael Warnock and his church? Gonna guess if Free Beacon didn’t break this story we’d have never known about this shockingly bad story.

Keep in mind, this is a church and this guy is a PASTOR.

NEW: Records obtained by @FreeBeacon reveal Raphael Warnock's church, which pays him a $7,417 monthly housing allowance, secretly owns a low-income apartment building that tried to evict residents during the pandemic. One for just $28.55 in late rent.https://t.co/nAXcUi4qdX — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Did we mention they pay Warnock over $7k a MONTH for a monthly HOUSING allowance? Yeah.

And they were going to evict someone over not quite $30?!?!

That is insane.

Oh wait, it gets worse.

Since early 2020, 12 eviction lawsuits have been filed against residents of Columbia Tower at MLK Village, which Warnock's church owns 99% of. The average rent owed by the residents clocked in at just $125 a month. The building has received over $15 million in taxpayer funding. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

$15 million in taxpayer funding.

Read that again.

And they’re evicting people?

Warnock has some ‘splain’ to do.

"They treat me like a piece of shit. They're not compassionate at all," Columbia Tower resident Phillip White told me. White is a 69-year-old African American who says he served in Vietnam and received an eviction notice on Sept. 20 for failure to meet a $192 rent payment. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Vet.

African American.

Getting evicted over not quite $200.

The building tried to evict White in September 2021 for $179 in past-due rent. He said the case was dropped after he paid up, plus an additional $325 in fees. White plans to fight his latest eviction, but he will do so without legal representation. He doesn't even own a phone. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Doesn’t even own a phone.

None of the residents of the building I spoke with had any idea that Ebenezer Baptist Church owned their building. One resident told me she was served an eviction lawsuit during the pandemic after she paid her rent one day late. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Yikes!

A Fulton County marshal carried out a court-ordered eviction notice less than 3 weeks after Warnock sent this tweet. The resident was sued for late rent of just $28.55 https://t.co/6n7gFvDcYE — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

What a sweetheart.

"Plaintiff DEMANDS … Possession of the premises … Past due rent of $28.55 for the month(s) Feb … $75.00 Late Fee + $60.00 Court Cost + $250.00 Consq Exp" This lawsuit was filed not even halfway into February 2020. The resident wasn't even 2 weeks late paying their rent. pic.twitter.com/ZXdnoTqIXP — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Warnock's church has the resources to help these people. It pays Warnock a $7,417 monthly housing allowance as he serves in the Senate, and the church's audited financial statements obtained by @FreeBeacon show it ended 2021 with cash and "cash equivalents" exceeding $1.2 mil. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

They give him thousands a month for HOUSING … while people in their rental properties suffer.

How very Christian of them all.

Ebenezer Baptist Church owns the building through a network of shell organizations connected to the Ebenezer Building Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that delegates all management duties to the church and identifies Warnock as its principal officer in its IRS Form 990 filings. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

WOW.

Ebenezer said in a June application seeking $5 million in funding from Georgia to renovate the apartment that it owned 99% of Columbia Tower, and that its charity was founded in part to facilitate its ownership of the building. Note the building address. Same as the lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/sG2UMOSoYw — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 11, 2022

Busted.

But you know, a woman accused Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion … or something.

***

