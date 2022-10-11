As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard announced this morning bright and early that she is leaving the Democratic Party. It was a pretty fiery, savage speech about how Democrats have lost their way.

She was right, of course.

And while we’re not sure if this means Tulsi will actually join the Republican Party, it sure is fun watching the Left melting down over her announcement. We thought we’d be givers and share some of the more pathetic with you all so you can point and laugh with us.

Let’s start with Jojo:

Nothing says you don’t care about someone doing something like tweeting out to your hundreds of thousands of followers that you don’t care about someone doing something.

Poor Bradley, he seems very upset about even the idea of people walking away from his party. Someone should probably remind him the popular vote doesn’t mean jack or squat in our Constitutional Republic.

Oh, and then there’s Bill Kristol (hey, if we have to read his tweets, so do you):

Imagine being so broken that you think anyone is pro-Assad or pro-Putin.

The next winner brought up Hillary Clinton. No, really.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We can’t.

Oooh, she big mad.

We knew we’d see this one.

Meh.

This lawn flamingo is still wearing his mask in his avi.

Always with the freakin’ emojis.

These people can’t be real, right?

SERIOUSLY?!

They see Putin everywhere, they call everyone they disagree with a Russian asset.

This can’t be a healthy way to live.

We’re shocked Tulsi didn’t bail sooner.

***

Related:

‘Utter fraud’: Noah Smith claiming BLM DIDN’T burn the country in 2020 and the Right just made that narrative up does NOT go well

DRAAAG him! Tina Ramirez comes out SWINGING after Target toothbrush loser David Leavitt threatened her with CPS over a tweet

BOMBSHELL thread reveals Raphael Warnock’s church pays $1000s monthly for his home while ‘evicting the poor from theirs’

‘By, and for the powerful ELITE’: Tulsi Gabbard TORCHES Democrats in announcement about leaving the party and DAMN (watch)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsLeftTulsi Gabbard