As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard announced this morning bright and early that she is leaving the Democratic Party. It was a pretty fiery, savage speech about how Democrats have lost their way.

She was right, of course.

And while we’re not sure if this means Tulsi will actually join the Republican Party, it sure is fun watching the Left melting down over her announcement. We thought we’d be givers and share some of the more pathetic with you all so you can point and laugh with us.

Let’s start with Jojo:

Nothing says you don’t care about someone doing something like tweeting out to your hundreds of thousands of followers that you don’t care about someone doing something.

People have been trying this whole "walk away" nonsense hyped by Fox News since 2016. A Republican has not won the popular vote for the presidency since 2004. No one is "walking away". Tulsi Gabbard just wants a pay day at this point. That's fine. It's a free country. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 11, 2022

Poor Bradley, he seems very upset about even the idea of people walking away from his party. Someone should probably remind him the popular vote doesn’t mean jack or squat in our Constitutional Republic.

Oh, and then there’s Bill Kristol (hey, if we have to read his tweets, so do you):

Re Tulsi Gabbard: Makes sense. If you're pro-Assad and pro-Putin, you join today's Republican Party. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 11, 2022

Imagine being so broken that you think anyone is pro-Assad or pro-Putin.

The next winner brought up Hillary Clinton. No, really.

Hey @HillaryClinton, girl Tulsi Gabbard is out here proving you right again. How does it feel to always be right about everything? — I Smoked Death Con 3 (@BlackKnight10k) October 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We can’t.

Hillary called Tulsi Gabbard a Russian Kompromat who Putin would run as a third party candidate to siphon votes Gabbard asked why Americans should care if Russia intervened in our elections: "America does it too" Bitch, to leave the Democratic Party you need to be in it first. — flexghost. (@flexghost1) October 11, 2022

Oooh, she big mad.

Wait, Tulsi Gabbard was a Democrat? — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 11, 2022

We knew we’d see this one.

Meh.

Remember when Hillary Clinton said there was a Russian asset without saying anyone’s name and Tulsi Gabbard immediately freaked out. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) October 11, 2022

This lawn flamingo is still wearing his mask in his avi.

BREAKING: Russian Asset, Tulsi Gabbard announces she no longer pretends to be a Democrat. — Shock Wave 🌊 🌻☮ (@SBWheat1) October 11, 2022

Always with the freakin’ emojis.

No one cares that Tulsi Gabbard is no longer a Democrat. Was she ever? — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard announcing she’s no longer a democrat is like Putin announcing he’s no longer a humanitarian. Goodbye Russia asset. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) October 11, 2022

These people can’t be real, right?

SERIOUSLY?!

They see Putin everywhere, they call everyone they disagree with a Russian asset.

This can’t be a healthy way to live.

We’re shocked Tulsi didn’t bail sooner.

