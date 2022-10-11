Noah Smith has really been on a roll lately, and not in a good way. More in a Bluto from Animal House sort of way …

Just a couple of days ago, we wrote about his being all gung-ho with WWIII because freedom is worth fighting for or something.

We made a similar face.

Welp, seems he wants us all to believe the summer of 2020 wasn’t THAT bad and the idea that BLM burned the country was actually just a narrative the Right came up with. Remember the footage of the CNN yahoo in front of the building on fire saying things were ‘mostly peaceful’?

Noah personified that in this ridiculous thread.

There were a few riots (Minneapolis, Portland, etc.), but mostly the BLM protests were quite peaceful. https://t.co/d1eR3dg6sw — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2022

Just a few billion dollars in damages.

Just thousands of lives ruined, businesses destroyed.

No big.

The Right has created a narrative that "the country burned" in summer 2020, but really it was just a small handful of neighborhoods. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2022

The Right made it all up … yeah, THAT’S IT.

And we guess screw those neighborhoods that burned?

Weird flex.

The worst incident was the CHAZ. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2022

Yeah, CHAZ was bad … let’s talk about downtown LA, downtown Richmond, VA, downtown Minneapolis … you know what, let’s talk about downtowns EVERYWHERE.

Few neighborhoods.

Dude.

The total number of people killed in those protests, nationwide, was 25 – about 1/3 of 1 day of murder in the U.S., and less than half of the number killed in the L.A. riots in 1992. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2022

Oh, well that makes it better.

Totally.

It's wrong to dismiss or minimize the property damage that many innocent people suffered. At the same time, the narrative that the country burned and anarchy was loosed is just…not accurate. (end) — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

What the?

The percentage game can be misleading with big raw numbers. For example, probably 99.92% of firearms in the country weren't involved in crimes last year, so firearms are quite peaceful. — Hugh Hansen (@HughHansen) October 11, 2022

There ya’ go.

What was considered an event? Thousands of people marching or five kids who created a facebook event on the corner? — El Gato Roboto (@85percentweare) October 11, 2022

NYC riots & looting caused damage to 450 buildings costing tens of millions.

D.C. riots caused damage to the Lincoln Memorial & 200 yr old St. John’s Church.

Kenosha riots led to over 30 fires & $11 million in damage.

Chicago riots led to $66 million in looting & property damage. pic.twitter.com/XFXzCkJU6Z — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) October 11, 2022

BUT IT WAS MOSTLY PEACEFUL AND THE RIGHT JUST MADE THAT UP AND STUFF.

You just have to reveal every so often just how utterly stupid you are don't you? You absolute and utter kumquat. — Raltheon (@raltheon) October 11, 2022

Clown pic.twitter.com/vRdIhjUAEO — Papi Winston- unique 🌮, defund the FBI (@papi_winston) October 11, 2022

Hey, now.

Be nice to clowns, it’s not their fault Noah’s a nob.

***

***

