Chris Hayes feels confident that if Republicans win control of Congress they will sabotage Biden’s economy.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Republicans … will sabotage Biden’s economy. REALLY?! Dude, WHAT’S LEFT TO SABOTAGE?!

All we can figure is Chris Hayes has seen the writing on the wall and is trying to find a way to blame the current mess his party has made of this country on the Republicans after they win perhaps both the House and Senate in a few weeks.

Watch:

.@chrislhayes: "I feel confident in predicting that if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress, they will do everything in their power to sabotage the economy to best set them up to retake the White House in 2024." pic.twitter.com/2UFp9xFKQB — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 13, 2022

We’re not entirely sure what Chris thinks is left of the economy to sabotage …

Then again, his party was willing to completely nuke us for power so maybe he’s just projecting.

Sorry, the dems beat them to it. — Seoul Man (@Monkey3ddd) October 13, 2022

Lol — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) October 13, 2022

Really, Chris? Republicans will do bad things if they get power? That must make them very unique. pic.twitter.com/GD8LSDlUkf — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) October 13, 2022

Republicans might lock the entire country down!

Republicans might take kids out of school!

Oh wait, Democrats already did that.

As compared to what Joe Biden and the Democrats have done over the past two years? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) October 13, 2022

Sabotage the current economy😂😂? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 13, 2022

Sabotaging it could honestly only make it better.

Dude, gas is nearly $4 a gallon and 6 eggs are more than 12 used to be. By "sabotage" do you mean they will make life affordable again? — habakkuk (@stms____4) October 13, 2022

See?!

😂😂 I’m thinking this admin is doing just fine sabotaging the economy all on it’s own, Chris. pic.twitter.com/5HhNaG01dU — 👻🎃Kristi👻🎃 (@Kristi_Weaver4) October 13, 2022

Accurate.

This is too dumb for even #BlueAnon.

***

***

