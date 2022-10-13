Chris Hayes feels confident that if Republicans win control of Congress they will sabotage Biden’s economy.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Republicans … will sabotage Biden’s economy. REALLY?! Dude, WHAT’S LEFT TO SABOTAGE?!

All we can figure is Chris Hayes has seen the writing on the wall and is trying to find a way to blame the current mess his party has made of this country on the Republicans after they win perhaps both the House and Senate in a few weeks.

Watch:

We’re not entirely sure what Chris thinks is left of the economy to sabotage …

Then again, his party was willing to completely nuke us for power so maybe he’s just projecting.

Trending

Republicans might lock the entire country down!

Republicans might take kids out of school!

Oh wait, Democrats already did that.

Sabotaging it could honestly only make it better.

See?!

Accurate.

This is too dumb for even #BlueAnon.

***

***

