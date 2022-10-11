One of the things we still find fascinating on Twitter is when people who think they’re super important tweet super stupid stuff. Take, for example, Alexander Vindman who is really nothing more than an annoying Twitter troll made famous because of his hatred for Trump.

Really, he’s nothing more than an anti-Trump gossip.

But the Left adores him because they only see orange … aka Trump.

Would appear Alexander called Michael Tracey a Russian agent for calling him out, and then Glenn Greenwald took the little weeble-wobble APART.

This shit has been going on for years. DC neoliberal elites have assigned themselves license to lie and defame anyone who dissents from neoliberal orthodoxy as "Russian agents" or "Kremlin assets." At least McCarthy and Hoover would hold hearings to do this. They just assert it. pic.twitter.com/rwrRtPLWMA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

What he said.

Anyone who questions US foreign policy or the bullshit premises of Russigate has been labelled a "Russian agent" or "Kremlin asset." I don't mean by random Twitter trolls. The NBC/CNN/DNC crowd does it routinely, along with their CIA and FBI colleagues. No evidence needed. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

And if you push back you’re a Russian agent, Russian asset, pro-Putin, Putin-sympathizer, traitor, etc.

Neoliberal elites who casually, publicly and with *no evidence* accuse dissenters of being "Russian agents" or "Kremlin assets" should pay for that, should be sued. A fund to enable lawsuits over this by their victims would be useful. Defamation is not protected by the 1 Am. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

There should be consequences.

Agreed.

And again: these are the same people who want Big Tech to censor their critics because "disinformation" is so harmful. They whine in columns and on MSNBC if a random tweeter says something mean to them. Then they lie and smear with impunity, and their in-group thinks it's noble. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

They’re heroes.

Yup.

Here again is the marriage between neocons and left-liberals so relevant, central even. This has always been the defining tactic of neocons: accuse anyone who opposes their war policies of being traitors. So of course their liberal allies now do the samehttps://t.co/5AwSJq9Y9W — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard announces she's leaving the Democratic Party. A Wash Post columnist – one of the most hard-core partisan loyalists ever to exist on this planet — promptly accuses her of spreading Russian disinformation. It's a pathology with these people:https://t.co/MZUWDBXPb2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 11, 2022

It’s really all they know how to do.

But you know, the Trump supporters are the cult.

*eye roll*

***

***

