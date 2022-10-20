Earlier, we told you about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s smug little dance set to the tune of her constituents protesting her leadership and dedication, or lack thereof.

Here it is again, just because:

AOC dances to protesters chanting “AOC has got to go” at an event in her district tonight How absolutely humiliating. Watch. pic.twitter.com/Ap8sFJJei2 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 20, 2022

That wasn’t the extent of her performance, though. There was also this:

. @AOC wrecked again – her own constituents keep putting her on blast Fire AOC – vote @TinaForteUSA! pic.twitter.com/LYMc2ZUSoc — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 20, 2022

Did you catch her accent at the end there?

Why is AOC talking like Rosie Perez? — MartinD1964 (@MartinD1964) October 20, 2022

So, is putting on a stereotypical "Latina" accent perfectly fine now, #AOC? https://t.co/fgpiNqQURJ — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) October 20, 2022

While we await the official ruling on whether or not it’s OK for AOC to channel Rosie Perez in order to mock her constituents’ accents, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has a revelation to share with us:

.@AOC’s tantrums always reminded me of someone. Finally put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/vXMdW8AqAA — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 20, 2022

Holy moly. She’s … right. It’s “Linda, Linda!” dressed up in designer heels and a tailored pantsuit.

Thanks Lauren as I had to go watch the full version again lolhttps://t.co/CLSgp41Uts — Lil oh Dave (@DM_4USA) October 20, 2022

Clearly Boebert is onto something here, because she wasn’t even the first person to make this observation:

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!