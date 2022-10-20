Earlier, we told you about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s smug little dance set to the tune of her constituents protesting her leadership and dedication, or lack thereof.

Here it is again, just because:

That wasn’t the extent of her performance, though. There was also this:

Trending

Did you catch her accent at the end there?

While we await the official ruling on whether or not it’s OK for AOC to channel Rosie Perez in order to mock her constituents’ accents, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has a revelation to share with us:

Holy moly. She’s … right. It’s “Linda, Linda!” dressed up in designer heels and a tailored pantsuit.

Clearly Boebert is onto something here, because she wasn’t even the first person to make this observation:

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accentAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCLauren Boebertprotestersracismracist