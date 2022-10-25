By now, you probably think you’ve heard just about everything from AOC. But there’s at least one thing you haven’t heard from her … at least not until today.

Brace yourselves, guys. This one’s a doozy:

More from The Hill:

Speaking on Tuesday’s “Pod Save America” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez addressed why she thinks some Democratic voters are leaving the party. “I can at least say with Latino voters, we’ve never tried as a party. The Democratic Party has not tried in terms of Latino electorates,” she said. Ocasio-Cortez’s frustration mirrors a longstanding gripe held by many Latino leaders over a lack of investment in wooing their communities. “We really need to step up both in our efforts on campaign, but also in our efforts in governance,” she said.

Does stepping up in our efforts mean performing gross caricatures of Hispanic women? Because AOC did that just last week.

real latino outreach has never been tried! https://t.co/OgLWTUiu2G — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2022

The truth is that the Democratic Party has tried Latino outreach. Over and over again. But shameless pandering can only take them so far before those being pandered to decide they’ve had enough already.

Oh?…calling them “Latinx” was not a winning message? 😵‍💫 — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) October 25, 2022

No, they tried with "Latinx" ones, which is the problem. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) October 25, 2022

For far too many Democratic politicians, “Latino outreach” is just a euphemism for “assuming that it’s a given that Hispanics will always vote for Democrats because Democrats know what’s best for Hispanic people.”

Because you took them for granted. pic.twitter.com/GXhgrf20Ay — UltraMirCat (@TRMirCat) October 25, 2022

No. You just took them for granted. — ADisneyChump (@adisneychump) October 25, 2022

Rarely succeeded and “never tried” are not the same thing — Smokey (@707Slapz) October 25, 2022

If Republicans pick up a lot of Hispanic voters this cycle, don’t expect the Democratic Party to learn anything. Expect them to double down on all of their mistakes — and to make some new ones.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: