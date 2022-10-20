AOC has lost it.

As Twitchy readers know, AOC has been heckled by her own supporters for supporting the war in Ukraine. First, there were the young men at her event who she called ruse, then she â€˜dancedâ€™ when her supporters started heckling her at another event â€¦ and now thereâ€™s this.

From her suit, it looks like it happened at the same event where she dance-mocked her own supporters.

This is painful.

Watch.

AOCâ€™s hecklers have officially broken her pic.twitter.com/ebeQlOYPzS â€” Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2022

Wow.

Sheâ€™s like a manager at a fast-food restaurant.

Maybe worse.

Starting to think no, sheâ€™s not.

Sheâ€™s gotten used to people worshipping her and adoring her â€“ sheâ€™s not sure how to deal with people who actually expect her to do her job.

Who does she think she is? Hilaria Baldwin? â€” TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2022

Itâ€™s as if sheâ€™s playing a character.

OH, THATâ€™S RIGHT, she is.

She knows all the foods that start with the letter Q. â€” Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) October 20, 2022

The stupid voice and the awkward gestures are a defense mechanism. Sheâ€™s been so insulated by a fawning media and a cult of celebrity that she doesnâ€™t know what to do when her policy positions are challenged. â€” Eric Matheny ðŸŽ™ (@EricMMatheny) October 20, 2022

The people still supporting her, seem to forget she drove off a major source of income for them with Amazon â€” Eva (@EvaCigarLady) October 20, 2022

ðŸ˜‚ please NY vote her out!!â€™ â€” JustineðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ¦… (@justine01848685) October 20, 2022

For the good of the country? Yes.

Although weâ€™d really miss writing about this sort of stupidity from her. Heh.

***

***

