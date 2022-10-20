As the CDC and their pals in the mainstream media work to do damage control around their disgusting and evil vote to add the COVID vaccine to the vaccination schedule for children, PoliMath put together a thread calling them out and explaining how it is just these sorts of actions that makes people not only distrust the CDC but all institutions.

And itâ€™s only getting worse.

He said it much better than we can, of course:

And theyâ€™ll point fingers at one another as it happens.

It was the same way with masks and virtual schooling â€¦

Democrats: The CDC RECOMMENDED it so we DID IT.
CDC: ITâ€™S ONLY A RECOMMENDATION.

The a-holes deserve one another.

Exactly what happened with masks and virtual school.

Letâ€™s not pretend they have a whole lot of trust to destroy in the first place.

As AOC once said, they care more about being emotionally right than factually right.

They know people donâ€™t pay enough attention to these things.

Sorry, not sorry, but itâ€™s true.

When Republicans win can they disband the CDC? Seriously.

