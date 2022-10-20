As the CDC and their pals in the mainstream media work to do damage control around their disgusting and evil vote to add the COVID vaccine to the vaccination schedule for children, PoliMath put together a thread calling them out and explaining how it is just these sorts of actions that makes people not only distrust the CDC but all institutions.

And itâ€™s only getting worse.

He said it much better than we can, of course:

This is a near perfect example of why people don't trust institutions The CDC is saying "Just b/c we add the Covid vaccine to the vaccination schedule does not mean it is mandated" And then then they will add it to the schedule And then it will be mandated for millions of kids https://t.co/N1UnslaThX â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

And theyâ€™ll point fingers at one another as it happens.

It was the same way with masks and virtual schooling â€¦

Democrats: The CDC RECOMMENDED it so we DID IT.

CDC: ITâ€™S ONLY A RECOMMENDATION.

The a-holes deserve one another.

And people who listened to the CDC will say "waitâ€¦ you said that wouldn't happen" And the CDC says "no, we said WE would not mandate it, you see what happened is we're playing a bureaucratic word game" People don't want to play word games, they want to know the plain truth â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

Exactly what happened with masks and virtual school.

The plain truth (which is what the CDC should communicate) is that if the CDC adds this vaccine to the childhood schedule, then some states will make it mandatory for school attendance They know this and refusing to admit it is bad practice and destroys trust â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

Letâ€™s not pretend they have a whole lot of trust to destroy in the first place.

I'm actually very interested in this strategy: say something that is technically correct but functionally misleading, and then attack people who are responding to the functional consequences, claiming they are spreading misinformation. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

As AOC once said, they care more about being emotionally right than factually right.

It is, of course, important to be technically correct. You can't influence policy or government if you don't get the technical details correct. But most people will not. People just do not have the bandwidth to recognize & understand every cog in every policy implementation. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

They know people donâ€™t pay enough attention to these things.

Sorry, not sorry, but itâ€™s true.

But this is why banning "misinformation" is so dangerous. It's an attempt to limit the conversation only to people who can easily swim in the wordcel waters & navigate the technical details. It's an attempt to tell everyone who isn't a front-row kid to shut the hell up â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 20, 2022

When Republicans win can they disband the CDC? Seriously.

***

***

