So the Left is now going after Muslims for disagreeing with sexually explicit materials in schools. That figures.

Hey, when they show you who they really are, especially people on the Left, BELIEVE THEM.

Look at this thread:

Leftists are trying to get Muslim parents fired from work for speaking out against sexually explicit school books. This is pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/5dayAxhPmB — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

Pure insanity?

Yup.

Welcome to 2022.

Leftists are using the ‘we fought the right to allow you to come here & now you dare go against us’ BS against Muslims taking issue w/ sexually explicit schoolbooks & baselessly claim they are being duped by the Christian right as though they are incapable of independent thought. pic.twitter.com/r0CwjIOaUo — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

Well, of course, they’re using that argument. The Left fully believes they ‘own’ certain demographics, and when people of those demographics step out of line? Time to cancel, fire, and destroy them. It’s the Lefty way.

The issue is about sexually explicit books in school libraries, not LGBT rights, but leftists are disingenuously framing the debate around LGBT rights to make it seem as if Muslims and Christians pose some sort of existential threat to the LGBT community. Wow. Just wow. — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

Yup.

They’ve been doing this for months now.

Years?

Look at how they treated parents in general during the lockdowns. Biden’s own DOJ called them domestic terrorists.

It’s only a matter of time before American Muslims are branded terrorists again and hunted down by the government, but it will be done by the left this time around, not the right. — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

If only Muslims would support their children seeing smut at school. Sheesh.

Some of the sexual content in school libraries Muslim & Christian parents are fighting (Credit: @libsoftiktok): Should schools be providing CHILDREN access to this sort of pornographic material? How anyone could defend this is beyond me, but leftoid degeneracy knows no bounds… https://t.co/xZLd7hMrhk pic.twitter.com/UowWbfwU68 — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

This is stuff local news stations wouldn’t share because it is too graphic but the Left wants our children to see it at school.

Ask yourselves why.

Muslims adjusted their views on LGBT issues when they switched from voting GOP to voting Democrat (2004 election) and they have largely been supportive of LGBT rights ever since. Now, they are being portrayed as a threat to the LGBT community. Smh. :/ — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 17, 2022

Welcome to identity politics.

Exceptionally BASED lady calls out media for insinuating Muslims can’t think for themselves pic.twitter.com/L840sRswXe — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 18, 2022

Leftists are now comparing Muslims to Hitler for demanding the removal of pornographic books from school libraries. pic.twitter.com/Y98MhHu4zv — samirah (@SameeraKhan) October 18, 2022

You know this lady is a lot of fun at birthday parties.

And you just know you’ve argued with her on Twitter.

Yikes.

