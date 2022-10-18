Full transparency, we can barely stand to watch this ‘ad’ Eric Swalwell tweeted showing a mom with her happy family being arrested for having an abortion. He claims this situation is what ‘MAGA Republicans’ want …

For a long time, we’ve treated Eric like he’s just really stupid, but what we’ve come to realize is this guy is actually a bad person desperate to stay in power. Surely he knows propaganda like this is dangerous to women who will believe his nonsense and go without treatment because Eric d-bag Swalwell convinced them Republicans will put them in jail.

Watch this if you can stand it:

MAGA Republicans want women arrested for having an abortion. This is what that looks like. #LockHerUp pic.twitter.com/YUD0swW8DE — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 18, 2022

Yeah, this is gross, even for a Democrat. And you know, we get it, they have zilch to run on, their crap politics have destroyed our economy, our southern border, our safety in cities, our wallets … they’ve done so much damage in under two years that people are ready to vote them all out. What else can they run on other than abortion?

The fact that she’s got other kids … oh, and could this ad be any whiter?

Where’s the diversity, Eric?

Funny I’m old enough to remember that I almost got arrested for not wearing a mask and being escorted by 4 cops from my doctor’s office.

Isn’t amazing how Democrats cared about women who needed medical attention. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 18, 2022

Funny how the same people who wanted those of us who refused to mask or vaccinate arrested think this is at all an appropriate way to campaign for abortion.

You can never not be total garbage. — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 18, 2022

At this point we’re convinced he is garbage.

The people in the replies who actually believe this will happen scare me. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) October 18, 2022

Yeah, there are some lunatics screeching about OUR NEW REALITY in his comments.

Pretty sure it’s safe to say Democrats have the market cornered when it comes to batsh*t insane white women.

Ahem.

You should be ashamed for fear mongering and being absolutely deceitful. There are women legitimately terrified b/c of liars like you telling them they’re going to be denied treatment and will die. Women will have access to healthcare not unjustifiable homicide. Be better. — Emma TheFirst (@EmmaJClemmons) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, pro-life activists/conservatives ARE literally being arrested for peacefully protesting abortion:

The FBI has arrested 22 pro-life Americans for peacefully protesting abortion, but still hasn't arrested a single person for firebombing pregnancy centers and burning down churches. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 17, 2022

The DOJ is literally running around the country right now arresting abortion protesters in front of their families. https://t.co/dkncMH1gy1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 18, 2022

But ya’ know, cops will come to the door and arrest women who have abortions.

THAT WILL TOTALLY HAPPEN.

Holy Hell these people are stupid.

The only take away I get from this is Eric Swalwell has an incredibly insulting, despicable, hateful view of law enforcement. Also, Eric Swalwell is a garbage human being, but we already knew that. https://t.co/EMkdJP7cQ6 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 18, 2022

This is comedy gold. And an example of how Democrats lost the thread on abortion. The side that's lying and fear mongering is the side that's losing. Everyone understands this isn't what enforcement would look like. But it looks suspiciously like how the FBI treats Trump folks. https://t.co/VDuHhUUZKn — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) October 18, 2022

Like 99.9999999% of Hollywood behind them and this is the best they could come up with lol I for one am appalled by the lack of diversity in this cringe mini film as well https://t.co/bhKoSjq7r9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 18, 2022

This is literally what you wanted to do to the unvaccinated like 5 minutes ago lmao https://t.co/UlOX5M9k2c — Anarchist Barbie (@AnarchistBarb1e) October 18, 2022

MAGA Republicans are coming for you all!

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Man, Democrats are freakin’ desperate.

