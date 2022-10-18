Full transparency, we can barely stand to watch this ‘ad’ Eric Swalwell tweeted showing a mom with her happy family being arrested for having an abortion. He claims this situation is what ‘MAGA Republicans’ want …

For a long time, we’ve treated Eric like he’s just really stupid, but what we’ve come to realize is this guy is actually a bad person desperate to stay in power. Surely he knows propaganda like this is dangerous to women who will believe his nonsense and go without treatment because Eric d-bag Swalwell convinced them Republicans will put them in jail.

Watch this if you can stand it:

Yeah, this is gross, even for a Democrat. And you know, we get it, they have zilch to run on, their crap politics have destroyed our economy, our southern border, our safety in cities, our wallets … they’ve done so much damage in under two years that people are ready to vote them all out. What else can they run on other than abortion?

The fact that she’s got other kids … oh, and could this ad be any whiter?

Where’s the diversity, Eric?

Funny how the same people who wanted those of us who refused to mask or vaccinate arrested think this is at all an appropriate way to campaign for abortion.

At this point we’re convinced he is garbage.

Yeah, there are some lunatics screeching about OUR NEW REALITY in his comments.

Pretty sure it’s safe to say Democrats have the market cornered when it comes to batsh*t insane white women.

Ahem.

Meanwhile, pro-life activists/conservatives ARE literally being arrested for peacefully protesting abortion:

But ya’ know, cops will come to the door and arrest women who have abortions.

THAT WILL TOTALLY HAPPEN.

Holy Hell these people are stupid.

MAGA Republicans are coming for you all!

MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Man, Democrats are freakin’ desperate.

***

***

